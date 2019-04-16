Gymnaste over horrorval waarbij ze beide benen brak: “Pas toen ik omlaag keek, begon ik pijn te voelen” TV

16 april 2019

16u04

Bron: NBC Today 0 Meer sport Gymnaste Samantha Cerio heeft een eerste interview gegeven na haar gruwelijke blessure tijdens een grondoefening. Ze waagde zich bij haar afscheid aan een dubbele voorwaartse salto, maar maakte een ongelukkige landing en brak beide benen. Kennelijk had ze niet meteen door hoe ernstig de blessure was, totdat ze haar knieën zag. “Ik begon de pijn pas te voelen toen ik naar beneden keek.”

Na achttien jaar wilde Samantha Cerio haar carrière in schoonheid afsluiten, maar dat plan viel vollédig in duigen. Bij haar laatste gymnastiekoefening dacht ze het publiek in te palmen met een dubbele voorwaartse salto. Maar ze had net iets te weinig snelheid, waardoor ze volledig verkeerd landde en beide benen brak. In een interview met het Amerikaanse NBC stelt ze zich voor het eerst open over hoe zij haar laatste optreden en de val beleefde. “Ik was ervoor een beetje zenuwachtig, maar dat had ik wel vaker. Er was een goede energie in de arena, dus was ik er niet mee bezig dat er iets fout kon lopen. Alles voelde zoals elke andere competitiewedstrijd normaal aan.”

Ondertussen heeft Cerio, die slechts 22 is, een operatie ondergaan en werkt ze hard om binnen een paar maanden klaar te staan ​​voor haar huwelijk met verloofde Trey Wood. Een comeback in het turnen staat niet ingepland, omdat ze zich volop op haar studies lucht- en ruimtevaarttechniek concentreert. Dat kondigde de Amerikaanse een dag na haar laatste oefening in de Baton Rouge Regional in Louisiana al aan op Instagram. “Vrijdagavond was mijn laatste nacht als turnster, na 18 jaar berg ik mijn handvatten op en laat ik het krijt voor wat het is. Ik kan niet trotser zijn op de persoon die zich door gymnastiek heeft gevormd. Hard werken, nederig zijn en toewijding leren, om er maar een paar te noemen. Daardoor kwamen er uitdagingen die mij hebben getest als persoon. Het einde was niet zoals ik het voor ogen had, maar niets verloopt helemaal volgens plan. Bedankt Auburn om me deze kans te geven.”

Verrassend genoeg had Cerio in eerste instantie niet door hoe erg ze geblesseerd was tot ze naar haar knieën keek die beide waren omgeslagen. “Toen ik neerkwam, voelde ik wel dat er iets mis was, maar ik dacht dat ik mijn knieën gewoon had verrokken. Totdat ik naar beneden keek. Dan pas begon ik de pijn te voelen en besefte ik dat er meer aan de hand was.”

Dat vreselijke accident wil ze liever zo snel mogelijk vergeten en daarom roept Cerio iedereen op om te stoppen met video’s ervan te delen. “Ik begrijp dat mensen ernaar willen kijken, omdat ze nieuwsgierig zijn naar wat er is gebeurd. Maar daarbij denken ze niet aan de andere mensen op wie het impact kan hebben. Goede vrienden van mij zijn ook telkens gechoqueerd als ze met de beelden geconfronteerd worden.”

Rolstoel

De Auburn-student, die binnenkort bij Boeing gaat werken, zegt dat ze goed omringd wordt om de moeilijke situatie door te komen. Cerio hoopt dat ze tijdens haar bruiloft in juni naar het altaar kan stappen. Momenteel zit ze nog in een rolstoel. “Ik ga er alles aan doen om van dat moment het mooiste van mijn leven te maken. Mijn verloofde helpt me om de dagelijkse moeilijkheden te doorstaan, we werken er samen hard voor. Alles wat ik deed in mijn turncarrière was voor mijn team en nu kan ik ook van hen op de volle steun rekenen. Dat helpt me om deze situatie door te komen. Nu wil ik vooral positief blijven, omdat er mij veel leuke dingen te wachten staan en beschouw ik mijn blessure als een bijzaak.”