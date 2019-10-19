Gewichthefster Nina Sterckx pakt Europese juniorentitel met wereldrecord Redactie

19 oktober 2019

08u24

Bron: Belga 2 Meer sport Nina Sterckx heeft zich op het EK gewichtheffen in het Roemeense Boekarest tot Europees kampioene bij de junioren (U20) in de klasse tot 49 kg gekroond.

De 17-jarige poulain van ex-olympiër Tom Goegebuer noteerde in de snatch (trekken) 83 kg. Daarmee tekende ze voor een wereldrecord bij de jeugd (U17) en een Europees record bij de U20. In de clean and jerk (stoten) pakte ze de winst met 93 kg (Europees record bij U17).

Sterckx noteerde een totaal van 176 kg (trekken & stoten), waarmee ze het Europees record bij de min 17 met zeventien kg aanscherpte. In de eindstand liet ze de Roemeense Cambei, die zilver haalde, met 6 kg achter zich.

In september eindigde Sterckx als achttiende op het WK in het Thaise Pattaya. Toen kwam ze nog uit in de klasse tot 55 kg. Daarna volgde ze een streng dieet om af te zakken naar de min 49 kg.