Geweldige beelden: Marten Van Riel wint triatlon in Funchal na millimetersprint XC

28 oktober 2018

12u45

Bron: Belga 5 Meer Sport Marten Van Riel heeft gisteravond in het Portugese Funchal de zesde en laatste manche van de Europabeker sprinttriatlon gewonnen. De 25-jarige Van Riel haalde het in de sprint erg nipt van de Duitser Justus Nieschlag, pas na het raadplegen van de fotofinish was er zekerheid over de winnaar. Van Riel legde de 750 m zwemmen, 20 km fietsen en 5 km lopen af in 52:16.

Van Riel, dit seizoen al winnaar van de Belgische manche in Wuustwezel, haalde het dus voor Nieschlag (52:17). Daarna volgde de Fransman Anthony Pujades (52:35).

De bronzenmedaillewinnaar van het voorbije EK in Glasgow werd zo vierde in de eindstand met 763 punten. Hij kwam slechts in twee van de zes manches in actie, en won die alle twee. De eindzege is voor de Spanjaard Roberto Sanchez (1.009 ptn/4 manches), voor de Hongaren Mark Devay (994/4 manches) en Tamas Toth (897/3 manches).

