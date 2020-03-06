Gelekte naaktfoto luidde verschrikkelijke periode in voor golfsensatie: “Elke ochtend pakte ik met bang hart mijn telefoon” TLB ODBS

06 maart 2020

12u16 0 NY Post Een intieme foto van jezelf verspreid zien worden op het internet, ‘t is voor velen hun ergste nachtmerrie. Voor de Amerikaanse golfster Paige Spiranac (26) werd die nachtmerrie in 2016 ook realiteit. Spiranac stuurde een naaktfoto naar een man die ze op dat moment datete, maar dat werd niks en de man stuurde het bewuste beeld rond. In haar podcast komt de golfster deze week terug op die “verschrikkelijke periode”.

Meer dan twee miljoen volgers heeft ze op Instagram, Paige Spiranac. De Amerikaanse trakteert die volgers geregeld op gewaagde foto’s van zichzelf en geeft zo de indruk best zelfzeker te zijn. Maar dat sprak ze zelf al tegen. Ik durfde lang niet eens een foto in badpak posten”, klonk het al. “Ik had te veel schrik voor de potentiële commentaren en reacties daarop. Dat ik te dik zou zijn, te mager, dat ik teveel bloot zou laten zien...”

Na haar passage in de befaamde jaarlijkse badpakkeneditie van het Amerikaanse sportblad Sports Illustrated kreeg het vertrouwen van Spiranac naar eigen zeggen een boost. Dat vertrouwen was flink aangetast, vooral na een voorval in 2016. Een man verspreidde toen een beeld waarvan de Amerikaanse gehoopt had dat dat privé zou blijven. Spiranac had de man in kwestie een naaktfoto gestuurd nadat ze er al een paar keer mee op date was geweest. Maar toen duidelijk werd dat het niets zou worden, deelde de man de foto met zijn vrienden. Zo raakte het intieme beeld verspreid.

Bang wakker worden

“Ik kreeg plots berichten van mensen die ik niet kende, maar die me wel op die - kwetsbare - foto hadden gezien. Dat was gruwelijk”, blikt een geëmotioneerde Spiranac deze week terug op die periode in haar podcast ‘Playing A Round’. “Ik voelde me voortdurend ongemakkelijk, omdat die foto van mij circuleerde. Telkens als ik wakker werd, pakte ik met een klein hartje mijn telefoon om te kijken of ik niet op TMZ (Amerikaanse nieuwssite) zou staan.”

Spiranac confonteerde de man de de foto verspreidde met zijn daad. “Hij zei me dat ik dat verdiende. ‘You are the slut who sent it to me’, klonk het”, gaat de golfster voort. Uiteindelijk kwam de nachtmerrie van de Amerikaanse ook uit. De foto belandde op het internet. “Ik zal er nooit meer aan kunnen ontsnappen. Die foto zal er altijd zijn.” Twee jaar later volgde dan de fotoshoot met Sports Illustrated. “Ook toen was ik naakt. Helemaal naakt. Maar daar koos ik wel zelf voor. Het voelde als een overwinning.”

Online trollen

Spiranac maakte opmars aan de universiteit van San Diego State, waar de video’s van trickshots die ze samen met haar ploegmaats showde veel bekijks hadden. Meteen nadat ze afstudeerde, werd de golfster uitgenodigd om deel te nemen aan de Dubai Ladies Masters, haar allereerste proftoernooi. Op vraag van de sponsors van het toernooi. Maar wat een droomdebuut moest worden, veranderde al snel in een nachtmerrie. De kritiek op haar deelname was vooral online overweldigend, inclusief doodsbedreigingen. Dat ze in haar sexy outfits een schande voor het vrouwengolf was, luidde het onder meer.

In 2015 werd Spiranac profspeelster, maar een jaar later hield ze het profcircuit al voor bekeken en legde ze vooral de focus op haar eigen ‘merk’. Niet alleen groeide ze uit tot een ambassadrice van de sport, maar Spiranac promoot ook ‘body positivity’ en leert jongeren bij over hoe om te gaan met de gevaren van en de ‘trollen’ op het internet. Ze weet zelf maar immers maar al te goed hoe gevaarlijk het web kan zijn...