Frederik Van Lierde neemt wat gas terug tijdens fietsen in Ironman Hawaï en laat kopgroep gaan

ICYMI: A beautiful morning here in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i for the start of the IRONMAN World Championship.



Don't miss a second of the action, head over to https://t.co/4rHhIjHAWH to see the excitement! #IMKona #IMWC pic.twitter.com/kiqQ8HNpvw

IRONMAN Triathlon(@ IRONMANtri)