Frederik Van Lierde maakt het beste van het winterweer: “De sneeuw is ‘efkes’ leuk, maar na enkele dagen heb je het toch gehad”

We hebben er even op moeten wachten, maar de winter is in het land. Sneeuw, vorst en komend weekend nog een flinke spat regen, geen ideale omstandigheden om een triatlonconditie in te onderhouden. Wij vroegen ons af hoe meervoudig Ironman-winnaar Frederik Van Lierde (39) tijdens zo'n winterprik de trainingen aanpakt. "Het is behelpen."

Terwijl met Bart Aernouts de nummer twee van de voorbije Ironman op Hawaï op trainingskamp is vertrokken, traint de winnaar van 2013 dezer dagen gewoon thuis verder. In het barre weer, leerden we deze week uit de Instagramfoto’s van Frederik Van Lierde. De triatleet uit Menen postte een trainingsplaatje in de sneeuw. Een duurloop van 20 kilometer in het witte poeder rond de Leie. In de opbouw naar een nieuw triatlonseizoen is stilzitten geen optie.

Frederik Van Lierde (39) maakt er het beste van. “De sneeuw dat is ‘efkes’ geestig, hé. (lacht) Maar na enkele dagen heb je het daar toch wel helemaal mee gehad”, vertelt de West-Vlaming. “Vandaag ga ik twee uur op de piste trainen in Roubaix. Net zoals eerder deze week. Het is een beetje behelpen. Ik heb al de mountainbike uitgehaald, maar dat is toch niet echt hetzelfde. Leuk, dat wel, maar je kan daarmee niet het gevoel creëren dat vergelijkbaar is met een trainingstocht van 120 kilometer op de weg. Op de rollen fietsen doe ik ook, maar dat is na verloop van tijd ook heel saai. Vandaar de piste. Om toch maar een beetje gevoel van snelheid in de benen te steken. Buiten is dat nu te riskant om te doen.”

“Ik ga nu ook niet plots meer gaan zwemmen door dat winterweer”

Verre van ideaal dus, al wordt er wel rekening gehouden met het weer in Van Lierdes planning. De schema’s worden week per week opgemaakt. “Mijn trainer (Luc Van Lierde, red.) kijkt ook naar het weerbericht, dus we zijn niet plots verwonderd dat het wintert. Of dat het moeilijker wordt om te trainen. De schema’s zijn dus wel aangepast. Al is het nu ook wel niet zo dat ik deze week meer zwem dan eigenlijk de bedoeling is, net omdat ik in deze omstandigheden buiten niet goed kan fietsen of lopen. Neen, we proberen het evenwicht tussen de drie disciplines te bewaren.”

Vanaf maandag is die evenwichtsoefening voorbij voor Van Lierde, dan vertrekt ook hij op stage naar Spanje. “Dat is een stage die we extra hebben ingelegd. Daarna ben ik begin februari enkele dagen thuis en dan vertrek ik naar Lanzarote. Veel winter zal ik dus niet meer zien. Het trainingsverblijf in Lanzarote is er gekomen met het oog op mijn eerste deelname aan de Ironman daar op 25 mei. Mijn eerste wedstrijd vindt halverwege maart plaats in Mexico. Het hoofddoel van mijn seizoen wordt de Ironman van Nice. Die wil ik eind juni een zesde keer winnen.”

“Nog tijd om na te denken over Hawaï”

Voor het tweede deel van het seizoen ligt nog weinig vast. “Ik was als ex-winnaar automatisch vijf jaar startgerechtigd voor Hawaï, maar die zekerheid is nu vervallen. De realiteit zegt nu dat ik me eerst weer moet plaatsen, daarna is het eigenlijk pas aan de orde om na te denken of ik nog deelneem of niet." Van Lierde moest vorig jaar na een tijdstraf ontgoocheld zijn tocht verderzetten en stelde toen na een 32ste plaats in vraag of het wel nog zin had om deel te nemen aan de andere kant van de wereld. “Ach, ik heb nog tijd om de knoop door te hakken.”

Ondertussen blijft de triatleet nog enkele dagen het beste maken van het winterweer. “In deze periode staan ook flink wat conditietesten op het programma. Ik ben eigenlijk verwonderd van de waarden die ik heb laten noteren. Die zijn zeker constant gebleven in vergelijking met de vorige jaren. Ik ben dus zeker content met mijn winter. Het is teken dat ik mijn niveau nog haal.”