Floyd Mayweather wil nu uitblinken als coach: “Beloof dat ik een van de beste trainers van de wereld word” GVS

10 april 2020

20u37 0 Meer sport Floyd Mayweather, die in 2017 de handschoenen aan de haak hing, heeft een nieuwe uitdaging. De 43-jarige Amerikaan wil één van 's werelds beste bokstrainers worden.

Zelf werd Mayweather getraind door zijn oom Roger Mayweather, ook een voormalige wereldkampioen, die vorige maand overleed. "In zijn voetsporen wil ik treden", postte Mayweather bij een video op Istagram, waarin hij zijn 14-jarige neef traint. "Ik wil boksers helpen, zoals hij mij mijn hele carrière geholpen heeft. Ook deze coronapandemie heeft me doen nadenken over de manier waarop ik iets voor anderen kan betekenen. Ik wil iets bijdragen aan hun leven en hen helpen hun volle potentieel te ontplooien."

"Ik zet nog maar mijn eerste stappen als trainer en heb alleen nog maar met onervaren boksers gewerkt, we leren het samen. Maar ik kan wel al beloven dat ik één van de beste trainers van de wereld word."

Als bokser bleef "Money" Mayweather in vijftig kampen ongeslagen. Hij was WBC-kampioen bij de supervedergewichten, WBC-kampioen bij de lichtgewichten, WBC-kampioen bij de superlichtgewichten, IBF-, WBC-, WBA-, WBO-, IBO- en IBA-kampioen bij de welters en WBC- en WBA-kampioen bij de lichtmiddengewichten.

Meer over sportdiscipline

sport

boksen