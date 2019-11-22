Floyd Mayweather Jr. keert terug uit pensioen

De aankondiging van een nieuwe comeback is verrassend, zeker nadat hij enkele dagen geleden bij persagentschap Reuters nog liet optekenen dat een terugkeer uit pensioen niet aan de orde was. “Ik heb de vraag gekregen om terug in de ring te stappen, maar mijn gezondheid is mijn rijkdom”, zei hij bij de opening van zijn nieuwe boks- en fitnesszaal die hij recent opende in Californië. “Het boksen is een heel, heel brutale sport. De laatste jaren lieten heel wat vechters het leven in de ring. Je moet weten wanneer het tijd is om te stoppen. Ik heb een fantastische carrière gehad”, aldus de Amerikaan, die zijn 50 profkampen als bokser allemaal won. Ineens konden de geruchten als zou hij volgend jaar terug de ring in stappen tegen Manny Pacquiao of Canelo Alvarez de vuilbak in, zo leek het.

Maar de geruchtenmolen kan dus op volle toeren blijven draaien. Niet in het minst omdat Mayweather woensdagavond nog gesignaleerd werd aan de zijde van... Dana White, de voorzitter en eigenaar van de UFC - de grootste Mixed Martial Arts-organisatie ter wereld. Ook met hem postte Mayweather zopas nog een foto op Instagram. “Dana White en ik slaan opnieuw de handen in elkaar om de wereld een nieuw spectaculair evenement te schenken in 2020", luidde het in het bijschrift. Er volgden ook nog enkele hashtags, maar daarin nam hij zowel ‘UFC’ als ‘Boksen’ op. Hoe dan ook deelde White beide posts gretig op zijn eigen Twitterpagina.

‘Money’, zoals de bijnaam van de steenrijke Mayweather luidt, kondigde in 2015 zijn bokspensioen aan. Toch keerde hij in 2017 terug in de ring, voor een lucratief boksduel met de Ierse kooivechter Conor McGregor. Hij hield aan die ‘Money Fight’ 240 miljoen euro over. Ook op oudejaarsavond 2018 stapte hij nog een keertje de ring in om de Japanse kickbokser Tenshin Nasukawa (20) boksles te geven, maar nadien bleef het op sportief vlak stil rond de Amerikaan. Tot nu. De Amerikaan verdiende in zijn carrière al meer dan een miljard met zijn sport.