Floyd Mayweather geridiculiseerd door zijn rivalen, maar dat zal hem worst wezen: 'Money' streek in Japan 55.000 euro per seconde op Hans Op de Beeck

01 januari 2019

13u55 0 Meer Sport ‘t Was de grap op de laatste dag van het jaar. Floyd Mayweather (41), vijfvoudig wereldkampioen op pensioen, die superlichtgewicht Tenshin Nasukawa (20), een kickbokser die nog nooit écht gebokst heeft, in de eerste en enige ronde drie keer tegen het canvas werkte. 139 seconden, waarvoor ‘Money’ net geen 8 miljoen euro opstreek, of een goeie 55.000 euro per seconde.

Mayweather maakte dus vooral zijn reputatie van ‘beste zakenman ooit in de sport’ waar, al werd vooraf door alle partijen klaar en duidelijk gesteld dat het louter om een exhibitiematch ging. Het record van Mayweather blijft dus op 50 zeges en 0 nederlagen staan. Al moet de vraag gesteld wat de promo net inhield voor RIZIN, de Japanse Mixed Martial Arts-organisatie die de vreemde kamp tot leven riep. Zij zagen hun uithangbord Nasakuwa, ongeslagen in 28 kickbokskampen en 4 MMA-gevechten, in de Saitama Super Arena vernederd worden door een 41-jarige Amerikaan op pensioen. De jongen bleef in tranen achter.

Letterlijk uitgelachen ook, tijdens de kamp. De grijns ging niet van Money’s gezicht, die na de kamp wat aan het dansen ging. Al stelde Floyd zich erna heel wat nederiger op. Mayweather: “Dit was louter voor het plezier en dat had ik ook. Neen, ik heb voor deze kamp niet speciaal getraind. Alleen enkele keren naar de fitness geweest. Tokio, je was fantastisch, maar ik blijf op pensioen. We zijn beiden nog altijd ongeslagen. Tenshin blijft een kampioen en is een fantastische vechter.” Om het feit dat hij helemaal niet van plan is terug in de ring te gaan te benadrukken, zette Mayweather zich ostentatief op een stoel tijdens de afsluitende persconferentie.

De reacties in de bokswereld bleven niet uit. De Filipijn Manny Pacquaio, die in 2015 de ‘Fight of the Century’ verloor van Mayweather: “Hier is een vroeg voornemen voor het nieuwe jaar: ik blijf alleen maar boksen tegen ervaren jongens van mijn gewicht of zwaarder.”

Ook Conor McGregor moest zich natuurlijk laten opmerken. De Ier, die in 2017 de ‘Money Fight’ verloor van Mayweather, refereerde aan de lijst van rijkste sportsterren ter wereld van Forbes. Een klassement dat ‘The Notorious’ aanvoert. “Die 9 miljoen dollar gaan je niet boven mij brengen”, aldus McGregor vrij vertaald.

Nasukawa van zijn kant reageerde via Instagram op zijn nederlaag. “Deze kamp leek me een unieke mogelijkheid in mijn carrière. Een uitdaging waarvoor ik niet wou vluchten. Maar ik kwam duidelijk tekort en ben ontgoocheld in mezelf. Het moet zijn dat ik niet voldoende hard getraind heb voor deze kamp en dat ik Mayweather onderschat heb. Ik ondervond al snel wat voor een groot kampioen hij is. Toch heb ik hier geen spijt van. Het is nu aan mij om sterker terug te komen, al zal dat enige tijd vergen.”

