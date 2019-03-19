Florent Manaudou duikt na drie jaar opnieuw het zwembad in DMM

19 maart 2019

09u52 0 Meer Sport Florent Manaudou keert terug uit zwempensioen. De Fransman zegde de sport drie jaar geleden vaarwel maar heeft opnieuw zin in competitie. De olympisch kampioen op de 50 meter vrije slag van Londen 2012 kondigde zijn comeback aan in l’Equipe.

“Ik begon het meer en meer te missen. De voorbije jaren heb ik de dingen gedaan die ik al langer wilde doen, zoals handbal en acteren, maar nu wil ik opnieuw in competitie treden. Ik heb zin om te trainen, opnieuw het plezier terug te vinden dat er niet meer was op de Spelen in Rio.”

Manaudou stopte met zwemmen kort nadat hij in 2016 in Rio zilver had gewonnen op de 50m vrij en de 4x100m vrij. De Fransman, 28, mikt in zijn tweede carrière op de Spelen van Tokio 2020 maar vooral op die voor eigen volk in Parijs in 2024. “Uiteraard zullen de verwachtingen hoog gespannen zijn”, beseft Manaudou, goed voor vier wereldtitels in groot bad. “Maar ik neem de dingen zoals ze komen. Ik hoop heel snel te zwemmen. Maar zelfs ik weet niet tot wat ik in staat ben.”