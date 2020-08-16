Feëriek landgoed omgetoverd tot boksring: kamp Persoon-Taylor 2 wordt in deze unieke setting uitgevochten Bart Fieremans

13u00 0 Meer sport Delfine Persoon is Delfine Persoon is in Engeland gearriveerd voor ‘Part II’ tegen Katie Taylor. Corona vergalt een magische sfeer zoals in Madison Square Garden in New York vorig jaar, maar toch is het decor in Brentwood ook uniek. Promotor Eddie Hearn toverde de achtertuin van zijn landgoed om tot spectaculaire boksarena. Een inkijk.

In het groene Brentwood van het Engelse graafschap Essex, nabij hoofdstad Londen, ligt het idyllische kasteelachtige landhuis van ‘s werelds meest vermaarde bokspromotor Eddie Hearn. Het domein is tevens het hoofdkwartier van ‘Matchroom Boxing’, dat bokskampen over de hele wereld organiseert. En nu dus ook in zijn eigen achtertuin.

Want corona doorkruiste ook de hele boksagenda: wedstrijden voor een megapubliek zoals in de Madison Square Garden in New York of de MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas zijn niet toegelaten. Hearn kwam zelf met het idee op de proppen om toch nog voor een aantrekkelijke bokszomer te zorgen met meerdere zaterdagprogramma’s op zijn landgoed. De affiche van het Britse zwaargewicht Dillian Whyte en de Rus Aleksandr Povetkin geldt als apotheose komende zaterdag. De kamp tussen Persoon en Taylor is het meest pittige voorgerecht dezelfde avond.

Hearn investeerde meer dan 1 miljoen euro om zijn domein, dat in totaal 15 hectare bestrijkt, om te toveren tot een spectaculair verlichte boksarena inclusief televisieplatform. “We kunnen boksen niet terugbrengen tot een donkere studio”, vindt hij. Voor de boksers zijn op het terrein aparte kleedkamers met douche en een warm up-zone voorzien. Vuurwerk moet de show helpen verzorgen, net als een zware muziekinstallatie om het boksstrijdlied ‘Sweet Caroline’ spetterend te vertolken. Het decor krijgt nog extra luister als de camera’s het pompeuze landhuis of vanop de heuveltop de Londense skyline met het financieel centrum Canary Wharf in beeld brengen.

Alles moet coronaproof zijn. Hearn heeft een volledig hotel in de buurt afgehuurd voor 250.000 pond (275.000 euro) waar Persoon en co. deze week een strikt veiligheidsprotocol moeten volgen. Na haar aankomst zaterdag moest ze meteen een coronatest ondergaan - de tweede in een week tijd - waarna een verplichte quarantaine in haar hotelkamer volgde tot de uitslag bekend was. Volgens boksers die er eerder kampten kon dat twaalf tot vijftien uur duren. De boksers mogen ook geen gebruik maken van het hotelzwembad of de bar, en er zijn boetes vastgelegd op overtredingen. Om te trainen in de fitness- of bokszaal krijgen Persoon en co. een slot van een uur per dag dat ze moeten reserveren. Voor de verplaatsingen zijn shuttles voorzien.

Hearn gelooft dat het concept om boksmatchen in zijn achtertuin te organiseren ook in de toekomst kan aanslaan, mét publiek dan: “Ik vraag me af hoeveel geld mensen niet zouden willen geven om dit bij te wonen? Volgens mij betalen ze meer dan 5000 pond (5500 euro). Ze krijgen het ‘zitje van hun leven’ in een gastvrije omgeving zonder grenzen, met emmers bier en champagne. Alles is eerste klasse.”

