Ex-wereldkampioen motorcross Herlings halfuur verlamd na val: “Door het oog van de naald gekropen”



24 september 2020

Bron: Belga 2 Motorcross De Nederlandse motorcrosser Jeffrey Herlings heeft onthuld dat hij een half uur verlamd is geweest na zijn zware val die hij eerder deze maand maakte in de training voorafgaande aan de Grote Prijs van Faenza in Italië. "Ik kan amper beschrijven hoe vreselijk het was om daar op de grond te liggen zonder gevoel vanaf mijn nek tot in mijn benen. De dokters hebben me verteld dat ik door het oog van de naald ben gekropen en van geluk mag spreken dat ik niet verlamd ben geraakt", schrijft hij op Instagram.

Herling liep naar eigen zeggen breukjes op in drie nek- en rugwervels. "Het zijn stabiele fracturen met kleine scheurtjes in de botten en het genezingsproces zal niet al te lang duren. Volgens de artsen zal ik volledig herstellen", aldus Herlings, die voorlopig nog niet in actie komt en een nieuwe wereldtitel kan vergeten.

"Ik verknal het voor het tweede jaar op rij, ook al kan ik mezelf niets verwijten. Het spijt me voor mijn fans en sponsors dat ik opnieuw de wereldtitel heb vergooid.”

Blessures lopen als een rode draad door de carrière van Herlings, die in 2012 zijn eerste wereldtitel in de MX2 veroverde en in 2018 voor het eerst wereldkampioen werd in de koningsklasse MXGP. Het jaar daarna miste hij bijna volledig door een slepende voetblessure. Blessures voorkwamen ook titels in 2014 en 2015. Dit seizoen won hij vier races en tot aan zijn onfortuinlijke buiteling leidde hij in het kampioenschap. Inmiddels heeft Herlings als twee GP's gemist en heeft de Italiaan Antonio Cairoli de leiding in de WK-stand overgenomen.