Ex-vriendin Mayweather legt duister kantje bokser bloot: "Hij pakte me bij het haar en sleepte me door het huis als een speelgoedpop"

24 maart 2020

11u53 2 Boksen Ze vierde in januari nog haar veertigste verjaardag, maar dik twee weken terug werd Josie Harris dood aangetroffen in haar auto, op de oprijlaan van haar woning nabij Los Angeles, in Californië. De doodsoorzaak is nog onbekend. Harris was tot 2010 samen met bokskampioen Floyd Mayweather en is de moeder van drie van zijn vier kinderen. Nu de Amerikaanse overleden is komen heel wat van haar ‘memoires’ naar buiten. En die spreken allerminst goed over ‘The Money Man’.

Harris was zinnens om een boek te publiceren over haar leven aan de zijde van Mayweather. Dat heeft ze door haar abrupte dood niet kunnen doen, maar ondertussen zijn daaruit toch enkele passages vrijgekomen. De vrouw vertelt onder meer hoe ze het slachtoffer werd van Mayweathers slagen: “Hij pakte mijn haar vast terwijl ik sliep en sleepte me door het huis als een speelgoedpop”, begint Harris. “Hij herhaalde al roepend dat hij zou gaan doden. Hij wilde mij een lesje leren, maar deed dat uiteindelijk niet”, getuigt de Amerikaanse. “Ik gaf niet op en bleef me verzetten.”

M’n ogen gingen open van mijn eigen gekrijs. Toen ik wenend opkeek zag ik enkel zijn woedende gezicht Josie Harris

De getuigenissen van Harris spreken verder nog boekdelen: “Hij sleepte me aan mijn haar van de sofa, doorheen de woonkamer. M’n ogen gingen open van mijn eigen gekrijs. Toen ik wenend opkeek zag ik enkel zijn woedende gezicht. In z’n ene hand mijn haar, met z’n andere hand sloeg hij op m’n achterhoofd”. De feiten dateren van september 2010 en leidden uiteindelijk tot een arrestatie voor Mayweather. Een van de drie kinderen had de feiten aanschouwd en had een klacht ingediend bij de politie. De bokser werd in december 2011 veroordeeld en moest twee maand brommen in de gevangenis. Op 3 augustus 2012 kwam de Amerikaan terug vrij.

Mayweather heeft de feiten altijd ontkend en bleef volhouden dat Harris vaak onder invloed was van drugs. Hij verklaarde dat openlijk in een interview in 2015, na z’n winst in de bokskamp tegen de Filipijn Manny Pacquiao. Harris eiste 20 miljoen dollar schadevergoeding van Mayweather omdat hij haar naam in het openbaar had beklad. De zaak loopt nog bij de rechter, maar tot betaling kwam het nooit.

Toen het nieuws van haar dood bekend raakte leek de bokser die woelige periode te zijn vergeten en postte hij heel wat foto’s, voorlopig veertien in totaal, op zijn Instagrampagina met bijschriften als “Mijn engel”, “Mijn schat”, “Mijn familie” en “Mijn liefde”. De twee zijn zo’n 15 jaar samen geweest.

