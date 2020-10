Evans en Tänak zijn elkaars evenknie in shakedown van Rally van Sardinië, Neuville rijdt zesde tijd

Bit of an oopsie in the shakedown. We carried too much speed through the finish line and I couldn't get the car slowed down enough for the following corners and we rolled gently.

Sorry to the team for the extra work😳

Car should be okay for tomorrow!#KR69 #RallyItaly

📸 #WRC pic.twitter.com/VCOTxPlfA4

Kalle Rovanperä(@ KalleRovanpera)