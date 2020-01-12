Enige Iraanse winnares olympische medaille “naar Nederland” gevlucht “Dit was een moeilijke beslissing, veel moeilijker dan het winnen van olympische goud” Sportredactie

12 januari 2020

19u01

Bron: AD.nl 10 Meer Sport De enige sportvrouw uit Iran die een olympische medaille heeft behaald, is haar land ontvlucht. De 21-jarige Kimia Alizadeh, die tijdens de Olympische Spelen van Rio de Janeiro in 2016 brons won bij het taekwondo, heeft Iran verlaten omdat ze niet langer deel wil uitmaken van “huichelarij, leugens en onrechtvaardigheid”, liet ze weten via sociale media.

Alizadeh heeft niet bekend gemaakt waar ze zich bevindt, maar volgens onbevestigde berichten traint ze nu in Nederland. “Beste Iraanse mensen, ik wil de trappen van corruptie en leugens niet meer beklimmen”, schreef de Iraanse sportvrouw in een lange post op Instagram, waarin ze verantwoording aflegt voor haar vlucht.

“Voor altijd kind van Iran”

“Ik ben een van de miljoenen onderdrukte vrouwen in Iran. Ik droeg de kleding die ze wilden en zei wat ze me opdroegen te zeggen. Een vrouw telt niet mee, wordt vernederd en is slechts gereedschap. Niemand van ons geeft om ons. Wij zijn hulpmiddelen. Toch was dit was een moeilijke beslissing, veel moeilijker dan het winnen van olympisch goud. Maar waar ik nu ook ben, ik ben en blijf voor altijd een kind van Iran.”

Neergeschoten Boeing

Haar vlucht komt op het moment dat het islamitische regime in Iran onder vuur ligt bij de bevolking door het neerschieten van een Oekraïens passagiersvliegtuig vorige week vlak bij de hoofdstad Teheran. Bij de ramp met de Boeing kwamen 176 mensen om het leven.