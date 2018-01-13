Ga naar de mobiele website
België wordt na draw groepswinnaar op EK zaalhockey, Polen wacht in de halve finales

    • Redactie
  • Bron: Belga
BELGA
EK Hockey Op het EK zaalhockey in Antwerpen heeft de Belgische mannenploeg (FIH 16) in zijn laatste poulematch 3-3 gelijkgespeeld tegen Oostenrijk (FIH 2). Na zeges tegen Rusland (FIH 4), 5-1, en Zwitserland (FIH 8), 2-1, volstond de draw om als groepswinnaar door te stoten naar de halve finales.

Victor Pokorny, Thibault Cornillie en Nicolas Vandiest tekenden voor de treffers in de Lotto Arena. De indoorlions nemen het als nummer 1 uit poule B in de halve finale op tegen Polen (FIH 5) de tweede uit poule A. Dat duel wordt deze avond om 18u50 gespeeld. De tweede halve finale zet aansluitend titelverdediger Duitsland (FIH 1) tegenover de Oostenrijkers.

