België wordt na draw groepswinnaar op EK zaalhockey, Polen wacht in de halve finales
Victor Pokorny, Thibault Cornillie en Nicolas Vandiest tekenden voor de treffers in de Lotto Arena. De indoorlions nemen het als nummer 1 uit poule B in de halve finale op tegen Polen (FIH 5) de tweede uit poule A. Dat duel wordt deze avond om 18u50 gespeeld. De tweede halve finale zet aansluitend titelverdediger Duitsland (FIH 1) tegenover de Oostenrijkers.
