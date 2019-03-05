Eline Berings, die EK miste door knieblessure, heeft operatie al achter de rug DMM

05 maart 2019

17u16

Bron: Belga 0

Eline Berings, die afgelopen weekend het EK atletiek indoor in Glasgow miste door een scheurtje in haar meniscus, heeft ondertussen al een operatie ondergaan aan haar geteisterde knie. Dat liet ze zelf weten op Instagram. Ze start met goede moed aan haar revalidatie.

"Alles gaat goed en ik ga normaal gezien snel terug op de piste staan", stelde de Gentse haar fans gerust. "Het was een grote teleurstelling niet te kunnen deelnemen aan het EK. Ik was in topvorm. Maar je moet de slechte dagen - net als de goede - erbij nemen."

De 32-jarige Berings gaf vorige week dinsdag forfait voor het EK. Ze zou in Glasgow deelnemen aan de 60 meter horden.