'Koentje Koentje wat doet ge nu?', 'Koen (van Roeselare) ist ein Berliner', 'de allermooiste medaille' en 'Sportman van 2018': Twitter vol lof voor Naert

Such a great, down-to-earth athlete! Always in silence, but so hard working! Such a wonderful performance! Personal best, sub 2.10, and European Champion! @KoenNaert Congrats ! So proud! 💪 Great athlete, even greater person and family man! #EuroChamps #berlino2018 pic.twitter.com/d1clTrf9hW

Lindsey De Grande(@ LindseyDeGrande)