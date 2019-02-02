De WAG’s van Super Bowl LIII: bikinimodel, ex-cheerleader en Miss Utah ODBS

02 februari 2019

Gisèle Bündchen en Tom Brady? Zij zijn niet het enige koppel dat zondag over de tongen zal gaan in de Mercedes Benz Arena in Atlanta. Ook aan de overzijde staat immers een quarterback, Jared Goff (24), met een bekende vriendin. Goff vormt naar verluidt een koppel met Christen Harper, een model dat al meermaals in de Swimsuit edition van Sports Illustrated stond, al zijn ze nog niet officieel samen gespot. Toch lopen de Patriots ongetwijfeld meer in de kijker met hun WAG’s (Wives and Girlfriends): naast Tom Brady mogen ook tight end Rob Gronkowski, samen met gewezen New Engeland-cheerleader Camille Kostek, en linebacker Kyle Van Noy pronken met opvallende partners aan hun zijde.

Camille Kostek

De 26-jarige vriendin van de Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is een gewezen cheerleader van New England. Ze hielden hun relatie een tijdje geheim, tot Kostek zich verplicht zag het cheerleaden vaarwel te zorgen omwille van het feit dat het simpelweg verboden is dat spelers en cheerleaders elkaar buiten wedstrijden of officiële events zien. Droomt ervan badpakkenmodel te worden. Dat mag geen probleem zijn. Fan van de hashtag #NeverNotDancing

Marissa van Noy

De vrouw van Patriots’ linebacker Kyle Van Noy. In 2013 verkozen tot Miss Utah, net als haar zus Nicol twee jaar later.

