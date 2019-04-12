De ‘redder van Woods’, een dame die de aandacht mijdt of een actrice: de WAGs achter de Masters-golfers TV

12 april 2019

18u24 0 Golf Een popster, en actrice of een kampioene polsstokspringen. Het zijn maar enkele van de WAGs die ervoor zorgen dat niet alle ogen op de golfers zullen gericht zijn nu het prestigieuze Masters-toernooi van start is gegaan. Tiger Woods, Paul Casey en Rory McIlroy strijden om de felbegeerde titel op het prachtige domein van de Augusta National Golf Club. Een kennismaking met hun vrouwen, vriendinnen of verloofden.

De Masters is één van de vier hoofdtoernooien waaraan de 50 beste golfers deelnemen en is de eerste prijs van het jaar. Anders dan bij de andere toernooien vinden de Masters altijd plaats in Augusta in de Amerikaanse staat Georgia. Patrick Reed is titelverdediger en het prijzengeld bedraagt 11 miljoen euro.

Paulina Gretzky

De komende dagen zal er onvermijdelijk ook flink wat aandacht naar de WAGs gaan. De bekendste van allemaal is misschien wel Paulina Gretzky. Door haar vele lingeriefoto’s en verleidelijke selfies is het geen wonder dat Gretzky 755.000 volgers haalt op Instagram. Ze verscheen eerder al op de cover van het Golf Digest-magazine. Behalve als model probeert Gretzky het ook te maken als zangeres in de Verenigde Staten. Haar liedje ‘Collecting Dust’ werd al afgespeeld in de MTV-realityshow ‘Laguna Beach.’ De sportwereld is haar niet vreemd, want haar vader Wayne is een voormalig ijshockeyspeler.

In augustus 2013 verloofde Gretzky zich met Dustin Johnson. Maar het huwelijk verliep met hoogtes en laagtes en het koppel ging enkele keren uit elkaar. Dankzij hun twee zonen zijn ze nog samen.

Jena Sims

De bevallige actrice Jena Sims heeft een goede invloed op de prestaties van Brooks Koepka, want sinds de twee aan het daten zijn, won de Amerikaan twee US Open-titels en een PGA-kampioenschap. Sims speelde mee in verschillende films, die onder de noemer ‘komische horror’ zouden kunnen vallen. Haar bekendste rollen vertolkte ze in ‘The attack of the 50 foot cheerleader’ en ‘Scharknado 5: The swarming.’ Daarnaast is Sims oprichtster van ‘Pageant For Hope’, een ngo die schoonheidswedstrijden houdt voor kinderen die strijden tegen kanker. Sims en Koepka worden als hét powerkoppel gezien in de golfwereld.

Pollyanna Woodward

De Brit Paul Casey is één van de favorieten voor de eindwinst op de Masters. Hij kan de komende dagen alvast rekenen op de steun van zijn vrouw en model Pollyanna Woodward, die zelf zegt zijn eerste supporter te zijn. Ze leerden elkaar kennen op het bal van de Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2011. Vier jaar geleden trouwden ze en het koppel heeft nu twee kinderen. Woodward, een Britse, presenteert ‘The Gadget Show’ op Channel 5. Ooit was ze nog finaliste van Miss England.

Allison Stokke

De Amerikaan Rickie Fowler kondigde vorig jaar in juni zijn verloving aan met Allison Stokke, nadat hij haar ten huwelijk had gevraagd op een strand. Stokke is een voormalige polsstokspringster. Haar beste prestatie legde ze in 2012 af, door over 4.36 meter te gaan. Nu is ze fitnessmodel en voor de sportmerken Nike en Uniqlo. Op haar Instagram-account met 500.000 volgers waagt ze zich soms ook aan het spelletje van haar man.

Kelley Cahill

De Spaanse golfer Jon Rahm en zijn wederhelft Kelley Cahill leerden elkaar kennen op de schoolbanken in Arizona. Opvallend: Rahm en Cahill woonden eerst twee jaar samen vooraleer ze echt als koppel naar buiten kwamen. Jon vroeg haar ten huwelijk met een op maat ontworpen diamanten ring. Cahill kijkt overigens niet gewoon toe terwijl haar man zich in het zweet werkt, maar ze zit zelf ook niet stel. De Amerikaanse deed aan speerwerpen, waagde zich aan boksen en tegenwoordig staat ze vooral op het tennisveld. Soms met Rahm.

Erica Herman

Het is geen geheim dat Tiger Woods’ liefdesleven woelige waters heeft gekend. De Amerikaan scheidde in 2010 van zijn Zweedse vrouw Elin Nordegren nadat zijn talrijke affaires aan het licht kwamen. Met Erica Herman lijkt alvast er een einde te zijn gekomen aan Woods’ escapades. Herman krijgt zelfs het etiket opgeplakt als ‘redder’ van Woods. Sinds november 2017 worden ze vaker met elkaar gezien en Herman moedigt haar vriendje aan op de grote toernooien. Ze zouden in het verleden ook al iets hebben gehad toen Herman als manager werkte in Tiger’s pop-up restaurant ‘The Woods Jupiter.’

Erica Stoll

Wanneer de Ierse golfer Rory Mcllroy trouwde met de Amerikaanse Erica Stoll, werden kosten noch moeite gespaard. Ze trouwden in het kasteel van Ashford in Ierland. Stevie Wonder, Coldplay-zanger Chris Martin en One Direction-ster Niall Horan waren slechts enkele van de genodigden. Erica Stoll werkte voor de PGA, de organisator van de grootste golftoernooien, toen ze Mcllroy leerde kennen. De golfer ging hopeloos te laat zijn voor de Ryder Cup van 2012, dus regelde Stoll een politie-escorte voor hem. Het zou dan nog twee jaar duren vooraleer de twee officieel een koppel werden. Stoll houdt er niet van om te veel in de schijnwerpers te staan.

Angela Akins

Golfverslaggever Angela Akins was eerst getrouwd met een andere golfer, Ross Hamann. Maar die relatie liep stuk, waardoor Sergio Garcia in beeld kwam. Het stel verloofde zich in 2017 en stapte datzelfde jaar nog in het huwelijksbootje. Ze hebben een één jaar oude dochter, Azalea. Drie maanden nadat het koppel trouwde won Garcia zijn eerste Masters. Akins heeft zelf golfervaring opgedaan op de universiteit van Texas. Haar familie is nogal gekend in de Amerikaanse staat, want vader Marty is een voormalige All-American quarterback en grootvader Ray is een legendarische Football-coach.