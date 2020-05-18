De bezorgdheid bleek nergens voor nodig: Usain Bolt volgens Jamaicaanse media voor het eerst vader geworden TLB

18 mei 2020

18u21 1 Meer sport Heuglijke dag voor Usain Bolt (33). De atletieklegende zou voor de eerste keer vader zijn geworden. Kasi Bennett, de partner van de Jamaicaan, is volgens plaatselijke media bevallen van een dochtertje. Andrew Holness, de eerste minister van Jamaica, feliciteerde het koppel al via Twitter. Hoe het kindje heet, is nog niet bekend.

Een maand geleden gaf de snelste man ter wereld in een gesprek met de Franse sportkrant L’Équipe nog toe dat hij bezorgd was over de bevalling. “Ik probeer mijn partner te beschermen en heb haar meegenomen op mijn boot. Daar is het rustig en heeft ze frisse lucht. Vader worden in het midden van een pandemie vergt veel verantwoordelijkheid.” Maar de bezorgdheid was dus nergens voor nodig.

Bolt zei eerder ook al dat hij niet verwacht dat zijn kinderen - hij wil er in totaal drie of vier - in zijn voetsporen treden. “Dat wordt moeilijk”, beseft The Lightning Bolt, die acht keer olympisch goud pakte. “Ik zal het hen aanvankelijk ook afraden, want ik weet goed welke druk wacht. Ze moeten vooral doen wat ze zelf willen.” Bolt ging na het WK van 2017 met pensioen. Hij heeft nog steeds de wereldrecords op de 100 en 200 meter in handen.

Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt (@usainbolt) and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl! pic.twitter.com/bheXPgU7Qd Andrew Holness(@ AndrewHolnessJM) link