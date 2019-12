Dartsgeschiedenis: 2.000 tegen 1 bij de bookmakers en toch wint Fallon Sherrock als eerste vrouw ooit wedstrijd op WK darts

Thank you to all my family, my friends and all the fans who made tonight the most amazing ever... @OfficialPDC @WilliamHill and to my loyal sponsors who made it all possible @LstyleEurope @DYNASTY_JAPAN @THEDJSHOP @ModusDarts180 @JasonThame, we did it 🏆👍👍👍👍

Fallon Sherrock(@ Fsherrock)