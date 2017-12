Chinees tekent voor 134ste maximumbreak in snookerhistorie

🚨 MAXIMUM!! Cao Yupeng takes a 3-0 lead over Andrew Higginson in style!



Yupeng becomes the third player from mainland China to make a 147 in tournament play, following Ding Junhui and Liang Wenbo.



What a start to day 2! #ScottishOpen pic.twitter.com/oAa6ZKUyFy

