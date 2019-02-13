Belgische triatlete was ringmeisje tijdens bokskamp van echtgenote: “Haar opponente begon avances te maken” TLB

13 februari 2019

11u55

Bron: Knack 0 Meer Sport Wielrenner Victor Campenaerts en zwemster Fanny Lecluyse zijn lang niet het enige topsportkoppel dat ons land rijk is. Ook bokskampioene Oshin Derieuw en triatlete Charlotte Deldaele vormen een stel. Het duo, dat afgelopen zomer in Portugal in het huwelijksbootje stapte, heeft een boeiend sportief jaar in het verschiet. In Knack blikken ze vooruit, overschouwen ze hun relatie én ze pakken uit met een opvallende anekdote over een opponente die avances maakte tíjdens een kamp.

Eén van de kampen van Derieuw maakte Deldaele van wel heel dichtbij mee. De triatlete fungeerde ooit als ringmeisje, een dame die aangeeft aan welke ronde de boksers beginnen. “De mensen van haar club hadden dat gevraagd”, doet Deldaele het verhaal. “Ik wilde het wel doen, zolang het niet in een ministring was. Maar haar coach verkoos sowieso een smaakvol, zedig jurkje. Het ging ook allemaal goed, tot een van haar tegenstanders avances begon te maken.”

“Dat was Aleksandra Vujovic, een Montenegrijnse van wie je van meters ver zag dat ze lesbienne was. Tussen twee rondes knipoogde ze naar Charlotte”, aldus Derieuw. Deldaele was niet onder de indruk. “Ik dacht: meisje, zo schaamteloos flirten terwijl je midden in een wedstrijd zit! Hou je hoofd erbij! Straks doet Oshin je echt pijn.” De wereldkampioen bij de superlichtgewichten putte inderdaad motivatie uit het tafereel. “Mijn trainer pikte het op. ‘Heb je gezien wat ze gedaan heeft? Straf haar!’ (lacht) Na de kamp stelde Vujovic mij honderduit vragen. ‘Dus jullie gaan trouwen?’ Dat was voor haar ondenkbaar.”