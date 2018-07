Bart Aernouts pakt zege in Ironman die door vervuild water een duatlon werd

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! @bartaernouts grabs the winning tape in #IMHamburg. Racing in front of the field all day long, 4h bike ride and then posting a 2:39:51 marathon... Quite the performance. Congrats on the victory and ofcourse the Kona qualification! 🎉🍾🍻🥇🏆 pic.twitter.com/tuGPI0FRb5

BMCVifitSportTriathlon(@ BMCVifitSport)