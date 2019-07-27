Australische zwemster Jack test positief Redactie

27 juli 2019

12u30

Bron: Belga 0 WK zwemmen De Australische zwemster Shayna Jack heeft een positieve dopingtest afgelegd. De 20-jarige Jack trok zich bijna twee weken geleden terug voor de WK zwemmen in het Zuid-Koreaanse Gwangju vanwege "persoonlijke redenen". De Australische ploeg deed aanvankelijk mysterieus over de precieze reden. Op de voorlaatste dag van het toernooi bekende Jack zelf via Instagram dat een verboden middel is aangetroffen in haar lichaam.

"Soms zegt een foto meer dan duizend woorden. In dit geval kan een foto niet de pijn en kwetsbaarheid beschrijven die ik nu voel", schrijft Jack bij een afbeelding waarop ze poseert in haar zwemkleding. "Tot mijn grote verdriet en met pijn in mijn hart moest ik me terugtrekken omdat een verboden middel in mijn systeem is aangetroffen. Ik heb deze stof NIET bewust gebruikt. Zwemmen is vanaf mijn 10e jaar mijn passie en ik zou nooit een verboden middel gebruiken dat mijn sport beschadigt en mijn carrière in gevaar kan brengen."

Volgens de Australische bond testte Jack op 26 juni positief bij een controle buiten de wedstrijden om (out-of-competition). De zwemster werd daarop voorlopig geschorst en moest het trainingskamp in Japan verlaten. "Wat doping betreft hanteren we een zerotolerancebeleid", zegt directeur Leigh Russell.

Jack laat samen met haar begeleiders uitzoeken hoe de stof in haar lichaam is gekomen. De Australische vraagt om respect voor haar privacy. "Want het is voor mij heel moeilijk om hiermee om te gaan." Jack staat bekend als een talent. Bij het vorige WK, twee jaar geleden in Boedapest, veroverde ze als lid van de Australische estafetteploegen twee zilveren en twee bronzen medailles.