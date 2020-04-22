Atletieklegende Usain Bolt over geruchten comeback en eerste kindje: “Ik maak me zorgen, vooral over de bevalling” XC

22 april 2020

12u15

Bron: L’Équipe 0 Meer sport Grappen, grollen, gieren. Normaal is het altijd lachen met Usain Bolt, maar nu is het bittere ernst. “Ik word in het midden van een pandemie voor het eerst vader. Dat maakt me bezorgd", klonk het in een serieuze babbel met L’Équipe.

Ook Usain Bolt, inmiddels 33 jaar, zit opgesloten in zijn huis in het Jamaicaanse Kingston. “Hoe de situatie hier is? Momenteel valt het mee, al nemen de mensen de coronamaatregelen niet zo serieus. Typisch Jamaica. Ik probeer dan weer mijn bijdrage te leveren. Ik doneerde 500.000 Jamaicaanse dollar (3.300 euro) in de strijd tegen het coronavirus en plaatste verschillende video’s, met de boodschap dat we thuis moeten blijven.”

Blijft hij dan ook thuis? “Ja. Mijn dag ziet er zo uit: laat opstaan, televisie kijken en bellen met mijn ouders. Ik probeer eveneens wat te bewegen. Constant thuis zitten, is wel niet evident, want ik ben een sociaal persoon. Het eerste wat ik ga doen na de lockdown, is afspreken met vrienden en barbecues organiseren. Dan nodig ik iedereen uit”, vervolgde hij bij L’Équipe.

“Ik weet wel niet of mijn partner (Kasi Bennett, red.) daar blij mee gaat zijn”, lachte Bolt, die binnenkort voor het eerst vader wordt. “Ik ben een beetje bezorgd, vooral over de bevalling. Die staat volgende maand gepland. Ik probeer mijn partner te beschermen en heb haar meegenomen op mijn boot. Daar is het rustig en heeft ze frisse lucht. Vader worden in het midden van een pandemie vergt veel verantwoordelijkheid.”

Geen comeback

Onlangs deed het gerucht de ronde dat Bolt een comeback zou maken op de Olympische Spelen in Tokio. “Een terugkeer? Ik zei tegen NJ (zijn manager Nugent Walker, red.) dat ik door het uitstel van de Spelen me nog een jaar extra zou moeten voorbereiden. Opnieuw zoveel trainen... Neen. Het is definitief gedaan voor mij. Maar: ik ga wel een jaar langer olympisch kampioen zijn (Bolt veroverde in Rio driemaal goud, red.).”

“Ik had het trouwens snel door dat het onmogelijk was om deze zomer de Spelen te organiseren. Hopelijk is er tegen volgend jaar een vaccin en zijn we dan van deze situatie verlost”, klonk het. “Nu er even geen sport is, beseffen de mensen thuis wat ze missen. Ze hebben amper iets om naar te kijken op televisie. Maar wanneer er opnieuw gesport kan worden, zal het enthousiasme enorm zijn. Vooral de atletiek zal daarvan profiteren. Er zullen in de toekomst meer toeschouwers zijn dan voorheen.”

Lees ook

Waarom Netflix-docu over Michael Jordan regelrechte hit is: “Alsof je bij God mocht meekijken toen hij de Bijbel schreef”

Van wachten in Siberië tot trainen op straat: hoe beleven Belgische sporters in buitenland hun quarantaine?