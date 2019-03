Antwerp Giants op zucht van halve finale Champions League na nieuwe stunt in Rusland

THEY DID IT!!!!! Game 1 against @BC_NN 68-83 and we come back to 🅰️ town with +15 in our 🎒 WE NEED A FULL LOTTO ARENA ON 3/4 🎟 https://t.co/DqJZAEWrGU #samengiants #Road2Final4 pic.twitter.com/gW70jsywRe

TELENET GIANTS 🅰️(@ antwerpgiants)