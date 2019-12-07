Anthony Joshua heeft revanche beet tegen Andy Ruiz in Clash on the Dunes ABD

07 december 2019

23u25

Bron: Belga 6 Boksen Anthony Joshua heeft zaterdagavond in Al-Diriyah, een buitenwijk van de Saoedische hoofdstad Riyad, de strijd der zwaargewichten tegen Andy Ruiz junior gewonnen. De 30-jarige Brit verovert op die manier de wereldtitels bij liefst vier bonden: WBA, IBF, WBO en IBO.

Beide zwaargewichten hielden mekaar twaalf rondes stevig in de tang. De jury gaf nadien unaniem het voordeel aan Joshua. De punten bedroegen 118-110, 118-110 en 119-109. Andy Ruiz junior zorgde begin juni voor een verrassing van jewelste in een volgepakt Madison Square Garden in New York, door in de zevende ronde van de titelkamp bij de zwaargewichten Joshua te verslaan met technisch knock-out in de zevende ronde. De intussen 30-jarige Ruiz werd zo de eerste Mexicaanse wereldkampioen ooit bij de zwaargewichten.

Joshua liep zo tegen zijn eerste nederlaag in 23 wedstrijden aan en aasde meteen op een revanche, die twee dagen later al aangekondigd werd. Aanvankelijk was er sprake om het duel in boksmekka Las Vegas te laten plaatsvinden, enkele maanden later kwam er met Riyad uit Saoedi-Arabië een verrassende locatie uit de bus. Media aarzelden dan ook niet om het duel om te dopen in 'Clash on the Dunes' (Clash in de duinen).