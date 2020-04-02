Ann Wauters heeft coronavirus: “Ik dacht dat ik een sterk lichaam had, maar het virus had me toch flink te pakken” GVS

02 april 2020

14u10 52 Coronavirus Ann Wauters (39) heeft vorige week positief getest op het coronavirus. Dat heeft onze nationale basketster zelf bekendgemaakt. “Ik dacht dat ik een sterk lichaam had, maar het virus had me toch flink te pakken.”

Een week geleden kwam de besmetting aan het licht. Na een onderzoek in het ziekenhuis van Kortrijk testte Wauters positief op het coronavirus. Het ouderdomsdeken van de Belgian Cats had geen smaak- en reukzin meer en voelde zich draaierig. Ze trok zich na de positieve test thuis terug in quarantaine, waar ze verder herstelt. Haar echtgenote Lot Wielfaert vertoont geen symptomen.

Wauters kwam zelf met het nieuws naar buiten. “Ik testte vorig week positief op Covid-19", vertelt ze op sociale media. “Ik dacht dat ik een sterk lichaam had, maar het virus had me toch flink te pakken. Vandaar een speciale boodschap aan de jongeren of mensen die denken dat ze onoverwinnelijk zijn. We zitten hier samen in en we moeten ons verenigen in de strijd tegen het coronavirus om een verdere verspreiding tegen te gaan en iedereen veilig en gezond te houden. GELIEVE thuis te blijven, de regels te volgen, actief te blijven en voor elkaar te blijven zorgen. Een grote dankjewel aan alle mensen die ons land draaiende houden.”

Lees ook: Ann Wauters weigert olympische droom op te geven: “Kan nu niet zeggen dat ik er de stekker uit trek”