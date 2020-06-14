Amerikaanse boksster ontsnapt aan dopingschorsing na seks Redactie

14 juni 2020

19u25 0 Boksen Onbeschermde seks met haar vriend heeft de Amerikaanse boksster Virginia Fuchs bijna een dopingschorsing van vier jaar opgeleverd. Bij een controle in februari buiten de wedstrijden om testte Fuchs positief op twee verboden middelen: letrozol en endurobol. Uit onderzoek door het Amerikaanse antidopingagentschap Usada bleek uiteindelijk dat die stoffen in het lichaam van Fuchs waren gekomen via seksuele overdracht.

De vriend van de 32-jarige Amerikaanse, nationaal kampioene bij de vlieggewichten, gebruikte middelen waarin die stoffen zitten op therapeutische basis. “Wij zijn ervan overtuigd dat deze zaak, net als het eten van vervuild vlees of besmetting via voorgeschreven medicijnen, niet als een overtreding van het dopingreglement moet worden gezien", zegt directeur Travis Tygart van Usada. “We zullen blijven pleiten voor wijzigingen in de mondiale antidopingcode, zodat een atleet geen straf of publieke aandacht krijgt wanneer er geen sprake is van bedrog of prestatiebevorderende voordelen."

I’m relieved that once USADA completed an extensive investigation, they found that my case was unique and therefore gave me a No Fault ruling, allowing me to return to competition. This has been a huge lesson for me and now that is over, I’m fully focused on preparing for Tokyo. Ginny Fuchs(@ GinnyFuchsUSA) link

Fuchs, die zich voorbereidt op deelname aan de Olympische Spelen van Tokio nadat ze zich voor Rio net niet wist te plaatsen, reageerde opgelucht via Twitter. “Ik ben blij dat Usada tot de conclusie kwam dat mijn zaak uniek is en dat ik daarom geen straf krijg. Dit is een enorme les voor mij geweest. Ik hoop dat andere sporters leren van mijn fout."