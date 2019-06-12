Amerikaanse afstandsloopster (32) verliest na tien jaar strijd tegen kanker
“Ik kan niet wachten tot ik je weer zie, mijn held, mijn beste vriend, mijn inspiratie, mijn vrouw.” Het was Grunewalds echtgenoot die via een pakkend Instagram-bericht liet weten dat zijn vrouw was gestorven. “Ik voelde me altijd als Robin, jij was Batman", schreef hij. “Ik weet dat ik dit gapende gat in mijn hart nooit zal kunnen vullen.”
In 2009, Grunewald was toen 22, krijgt de Amerikaanse te horen dat er zich een kwaadaardige tumor heeft genesteld aan haar speekselklier. Een uiterst zeldzame kanker, waardoor de dokters niet meteen een behandeling kunnen starten. “Elke keer als je een kankerdiagnose krijgt, verandert het je leven”, zei Grunewald daar vorig jaar over. “Maar als je oncologen dan ook nog vertellen dat ze de kanker nog nooit eerder hebben gezien en niet zeker wat de behandelingen zijn,... Dat is emotioneel erg moeilijk.” Het gezwel wordt uiteindelijk verwijderd en de Amerikaanse vrouw blijft haar atletiekdroom najagen. Ze blijft wedstrijden lopen en stelt er zelfs chemobehandelingen voor uit -met goedkeuring van haar dokter, uiteraard. Zo behaalt ze mooie ereplaatsen in de Amerikaanse kampioenschappen op de middellange afstand.“Ik probeer zo normaal mogelijk te leven en de kanker niet mijn leven te laten dicteren”, klonk het toen strijdvaardig.
Net geen Olympische Spelen
Twee jaar nadat de eerste kwaadaardige tumoren waren vastgesteld, duiken er nieuwe gezwellen op. Haar schildklier moet worden verwijderd. Maar zodra Grunewald kan en mag, trekt ze haar spikes weer aan. “Ik was zo blij toen ik weer kon lopen. Ik was absoluut niet meer in vorm, maar ik was dankbaar om te leven.” Na een zware periode met chemotherapie, vindt Grunewald na een tijd opnieuw haar goede vorm. Ze finisht als vierde op de 1.500 meter in de Amerikaanse kwalificaties voor de Olympische Spelen. Die zouden een jaar later doorgaan in Londen, maar Grunewald eindigt één plek te laag voor een ticket naar Engeland. In 2014 kent ze het hoogtepunt uit haar carrière: ze wint het nationale kampioenschap op de 3.000 meter indoor.
Het is 2016 en Grunewald, die vaak met haar man trainde langs de Mississippi in Minneapolis, denkt dat ze kankervrij is. Ze is nu al een aantal jaar gespaard gebleven van slecht nieuws en voelt zich goed. Net dan voelt ze op een ochtend pijn aan haar lever. Na een nieuw doktersbezoek is het verdict spijkerhard: de kanker is terug. Op de scans is een grote tumor op haar lever te zien. Ze ondergaat een nieuwe operatie aan het kankergezwel van ongeveer vijf bij zes centimeter in haar lever, waarbij de aangetaste rechter leverkwab wordt weggenomen.
Omdat de klassieke chemotherapie haar kanker niet klein krijgt, start Grunewald vorig jaar met alternatieve behandelingen. Ze komt ook actief op tegen kanker en richt haar eigen stichting op: Brave Like Gabe Foundation, waarmee ze onderzoek naar kanker ondersteunt. Voor de 32-jarige Grunewald mag het echter niet meer baten. Vorige week ging haar toestand fel achteruit, gisteren verloor de jonge vrouw dan haar ongelijke strijd tegen de ziekte.
