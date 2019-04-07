Aernouts 9de in eerste Ironman na Hawaï, winst in Zuid-Afrika is voor Hoffman DMM

14u48 1 Triatlon Bart Aernouts is in zijn eerste triatlon na de Ironman Hawaï op een negende plaats geëindigd. Onze landgenoot finishte in de Ironman van Zuid-Afrika na 7u56:21. Voor Aernouts was het zijn eerste wedstrijd van het seizoen. De focus ligt daarbij vooral op de Ironman van Hawaï in oktober.

Een nieuwe fiets, een nieuw team én een nieuw seizoen. Er waren heel wat dingen voor Bart Aernouts om naar uit te kijken in Port Elizabeth. Onze landgenoot startte in Zuid-Afrika aan zijn eerste Ironman van het jaar. Officieel is de Ironman in Zuid-Afrika ook het Afrikaanse kampioenschap triatlon. Met 3,8 kilometer zwemmen, 180 kilometer fietsen en 42 kilometer lopen werden de traditionele afstanden afgelegd. Het was dus uitkijken hoe Aernouts zijn winter als vice-wereldkampioen triatlon had verteerd.

Meedoen voor de overwinning zat er nog niet in voor de 34-jarige triatleet uit Lubbeek. Aernouts kwam als één van de mindere zwemmers op een afstandje uit het water. De kopstart was voor Josh Amberger. Aernouts volgde op dat moment op drieënhalve minuut. In het fietsgedeelte nam Ben Hoffman over. Hij zou de leiding niet meer afstaan en steeds verder uitlopen. De Amerikaan - in 2014 nog 2de op het WK in Hawaï - finishte zijn triatlon in 7u34:20 en was daarmee bijna zes minuten sneller dan de Duitser Frommhold.

Bart Aernouts schoof na het zwemnummer gestaag op. Na het fietsen kwam onze landgenoot als twaalfde door. Na de marathon legde hij uiteindelijk beslag op de negende plaats. Dat op net geen 22 minuten van de winnaar.