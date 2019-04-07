Aernouts 9de in eerste Ironman na Hawaï: “Het was een survival in het water” DMM

07 april 2019

14u48 1 Triatlon Bart Aernouts is in zijn eerste triatlon na de Ironman Hawaï op een negende plaats geëindigd. Onze landgenoot finishte in de Ironman van Zuid-Afrika na 7u56:21. Voor Aernouts was het zijn eerste wedstrijd van het seizoen.

Een nieuwe fiets, een nieuw team én een nieuw seizoen. Er waren heel wat dingen voor Bart Aernouts om naar uit te kijken in Port Elizabeth. Onze landgenoot startte in Zuid-Afrika aan zijn eerste Ironman van het jaar. Officieel is de Ironman in Zuid-Afrika ook het Afrikaanse kampioenschap triatlon. Met 3,8 kilometer zwemmen, 180 kilometer fietsen en 42 kilometer lopen zouden de traditionele afstanden worden afgelegd, maar door de woelige zee werd de zwempartij ingekort.

Meedoen voor de overwinning zat er nog niet in voor Aernouts. De 34-jarige triatleet uit Lubbeek kwam op een afstandje uit het water. De kopstart was voor Josh Amberger. Aernouts volgde op dat moment op drieënhalve minuut. In het fietsgedeelte nam Ben Hoffman over. Hij zou de leiding niet meer afstaan en steeds verder uitlopen. De Amerikaan - in 2014 nog 2de op het WK in Hawaï - finishte zijn triatlon in 7u34:20 en was daarmee bijna zes minuten sneller dan de Duitser Frommhold.

Bart Aernouts schoof na het zwemnummer niet zo snel op als gehoopt. Na het fietsen kwam onze landgenoot als twaalfde door. Na de marathon legde hij uiteindelijk beslag op de negende plaats. Dat op net geen 22 minuten van de winnaar. Door de Ironman in Zuid-Afrika te finishen plaats Aernouts zich wel automatisch weer voor de Ironman in Hawaï. De eindwinst bij de vrouwen was voor de Britse Lucy Charles.

(Lees de reactie van Bart Aernouts onder de foto)

Aernouts: “Moest al topfit zijn om hier in de buurt van een podium te komen”

“Zwemmen in lastige omstandigheden is nooit m’n ding geweest”, analyseerde Aernouts in een eerste reactie na de wedstrijd. “Het was een survival in het water en daardoor was het moeilijk om te oriënteren. Mijn fietsgedeelte was zeker niet slecht, maar ik verloor van in het begin veel tijd op de koplopers. Na 50 kilometer verhoogde ik mijn tempo, maar daar betaalde ik op het eind nog een prijs voor. Mijn loopgedeelte was zeker oké. Het is niet dat ik er hard op gewerkt had deze winter. Bovendien had de marathon van mijn leven weinig uitgehaald in deze wedstrijd. De eerste mannen waren echt heel sterk”, verwees Aernouts naar Hofmann, Frommhold en Weiss.

“De kwalificatie voor Hawaï is binnen en dat is het voornaamste”, vertelde Aernouts nog. “Ik had hier al topfit moeten zijn om in de buurt van een podium te komen. We weten dus dat er nog wel wat werk aan de winkel is, maar er is zeker nog tijd. Bovendien gaan we ook eens analyseren hoe het komt dat ik in het eerste fietsgedeelte zoveel tijd verloor op de koplopers.” Aernouts mikt in oktober vol op de Ironman van Hawaï. Een 9de plaats in Zuid-Afrika is dus zeker geen ramp voor onze landgenoot.