Achter deze onschuldige blik schuilt een meedogenloze vechtmachine: “Ik word groter dan Conor McGregor”

Maycee Barber is amper 20 en ook al staat ze nog maar aan de start van haar carrière, toch is ze momenteel een van dé gespreksonderwerpen in de wereld van het Mixed Martial Arts. Haar eerste zes profgevechten werden allemaal vlot gewonnen, met als uitschieter de wel erg explosieve KO in haar eerste gevecht. Slachtoffer met dienst, in november vorig jaar, was Hannah Cifers tijdens de UFC Fight Night 139. Onderstaand beeld geeft perfect de verhoudingen weer: terwijl Barber zichtbaar ongehavend uit de strijd kwam, was er bij Cifers heel wat bloed mee gemoeid.

20-year-old @MayceeBarber lived up to the hype in her UFC debut with a bloody second-round TKO of Hannah Cifers #UFCDenver #UFC25years





En de jongedame die afkomstig is uit Colorado is niet op haar mondje gevallen ook. Meteen na haar knalprestatie richtte zich tot Dana White, de voorzitter van het UFC. Zo vroeg ze niet, maar zei ze gewoon tegen White dat ze een bonus had verdiend en ook verder nam ze geen blad voor de mond. “Ik zei White dat ik groot ga worden. Misschien wel groter dan Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey en alle andere sterren die in zijn portefeuille zitten. Ik ben een van de grootste aanstormende talenten”, klonk het fors, al stak ze ook haar bewondering voor ‘The Notorious’ niet weg. “McGregor heeft het goed aangepakt. Als je toch gaat vechten op hoog niveau en zo een publiek figuur wordt, dan kan je het maar beter zo goed mogelijk proberen te doen, toch? Waarom zou ik het anders aanpakken?”

.@MayceeBarber didn't ask, she told Dana White she won a post-fight bonus at #UFCDenver





Falen is dan ook allerminst een optie voor de jonge vechtjas. “Ik weet perfect welke kant ik uit wil met mijn leven en mijn carrière. Ofwel ging ik zelf vechten, en als dat niet lukte –maar als ik mijn zinnen ergens op zet, lukt het meestal wel- dan ging ik me met de vechtsport bezig houden. Ik heb geen diploma nodig, want ik heb alle opvoeding gekregen die ik nodig had. Ik weet wat ik wil.”

En ook de spotlights zijn haar niet vreemd. Waar sommige atleten de vele media-aandacht schuwen, neemt Barber die er graag bij. “Ik hoor veel mensen klagen over hoe ze het haten om geïnterviewd te worden, of hoe ze er tegenop zien om foto’s te nemen. Maar daar kiezen we toch voor? Het hoort er eenmaal bij. Als je ergens wil in slagen, dan moet je all-in gaan. Je moet leren te genieten van het leven, wat er ook gebeurt.”