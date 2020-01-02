“Wie in godsnaam is deze vent?”: McGregor toont dat hij hélemaal klaar is voor comeback GVS

02 januari 2020

14u50 2 MMA En of Conor McGregor (31) de MMA-wereld wil heroveren. Uit beelden op Instagram blijkt dat de Ierse kooivechter twee weken voor z’n comeback flink wat spieren heeft bijgekweekt. “Wie in godsnaam is deze vent?”, schreef hij zelf bij een van de plaatjes. “Dit is de beste Conor die ik al heb gezien”, is ook coach John Kavanagh vol lof. Het grote doel van die trainingsarbeid en het strikte dieet? Revanche tegen Khabib Nurmagomedov - z’n rivaal.

Op 18 januari 2020 loopt de T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas bomvol. Tien maanden na z’n afscheid keert Conor McGregor al terug in de kooi. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone hoopt The Notorious een vijfde nederlaag uit z’n MMA-carrière aan te smeren. Geen simpele opdracht voor de 36-jarige Amerikaan, die op 50 kampen al 13 maal verloor. En Cerrone zal nog een keer extra slikken als hij de sociale media van z’n tegenstander afschuimt. De Ierse vechtjas lijkt voor zijn gevecht in de weltergewichten (70,3-77,1kg) immers heel wat spiermassa te hebben opgebouwd.

Kettingzaag

McGregor toont graag z’n blote bast. “Wie in godsnaam is deze vent?”, schreef hij zelf bij een van de foto’s. Een verwijzing naar een legendarische persconferentie van drie jaar geleden, toen McGregor zijn collega Jeremy Stephens op dezelfde woorden trakteerde (zie video hieronder). En ook Conors coach John Kavanagh is onder de indruk. “Ik kan eerlijk zeggen dat dit de beste McGregor is die ik ooit heb gezien. Ik had zes maanden geleden niet gedacht dat hij dit in z’n mars had. We staan voor een écht gevecht en ik ben blij dat ik goede zitjes heb.” McGregor wond er alvast geen doekjes om: “Ik ga doorheen de tegenstand als een kettingzaag door boter.”

Niet enkel vele uren in de gymzaal, ook een strikt dieet hielp McGregor aan z’n figuur en de nodige dosis spieren. “Ik moet die sh*t van bij de afhaalrestaurant niet hebben”, vertelde hij aan Men’s Health. “Ik eet vlees en groenten van goede kwaliteit. En zoete aardappel en pompoen. Dat is het dan. Ik ben wel een zoetekauw, ik eet graag cake. Dus dat moet ik laten wanneer ik op gewicht wil blijven.”

De man die in 2016 voor een primeur zorgde door als eerste in de MMA de wereldtitel in twee verschillende gewichtsklassen in bezit te hebben (vedergewicht en lichtgewicht), heeft maar één doel voor ogen. Revanche tegen Khabib Nurmagomedov. De Rus klopte in 2018 McGregor na een felbeladen duel. “De rematch komt er”, was McGregor stellig op een persconferentie. “Khabib kan weglopen, maar hij kan zich niet verstoppen. (...) Geloof me: ik kom hem halen. Waar is hij nu in zijn land? Ik vlieg hier naartoe, hij vliegt ergens anders heen. Typisch.”

McGregor haspelde gisteren zijn laatste trainingskamp op eigen land af, nu trekt hij naar de Verenigde Staten om daar de laatste voorbereidingen te treffen.

