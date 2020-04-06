“Wat een idioot”: triatlete gaat tot het uiterste in virtuele race, tot ijverige echtgenoot domweg op kabel trapt TLB

06 april 2020

11u20 2

Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan. Meer sport Materiaalpech tijdens een virtuele race? Het kan wel degelijk. Triatlete Miranda Carfrae weet er alles van. De 39-jarige Australische, drievoudig winnares van de Ironman van Hawaï, nam vanop haar rollen deel aan een virtuele race en deed mee voor winst. Tot haar overijverige echtgenoot een abrupt einde maakte aan haar wedstrijd...

Carfrae had zich thuis op haar fietsrollen geïnstalleerd voor de televisie. Ze nam deel aan de Ironman VR Pro Challenge, een virtuele wedstrijd die live werd uitgezonden op Facebook. En de Australische ging er vol voor. ‘Rinny’ lag op een bepaald moment tweede en haar echtgenoot Tim O’Donnell, ook een triatleet, wilde haar nog wat extra motiveren om voor de zege te knokken.

O’Donnell (vorig jaar zelf tweede in Hawaï, red.) pakte twee trofeeën van Carfrae van de kast en begon ermee, ter motivatie, richting zijn vrouw te zwaaien. Maar dat plannetje pakte verkeerd uit. De overijverige O’Donnell trapte op een kabel en zorgde er zo per ongeluk voor dat de connectie van zijn vrouw verbroken werd. Einde race. Carfrae reed de wedstrijd wel nog uit, maar was dus nergens te bespeuren in de einduitslag.

“Hij (O’Donnell) besloot mijn trofeeën hierheen te brengen als motivatie en toen hij achterom liep, schopte hij de stekker eruit. Wat een idioot!”, zei de Australische achteraf lachend tegen de commentatoren van de race. Op Instagram pakte ze zelfs uit met een grapje. “Ik was uiteraard wel teleurgesteld dat ik de race niet heb kunnen afwerken. Maar hé, Tim racet volgende week, maar ik beloof dat ik niet op zijn kabel zal gaan staan.”

Voor de volledigheid: De Amerikaanse Jocelyn McCauley won de race, de tweede plaats was voor de Canadese Angela Naeth en haar landgenote Jeanni Seymour werd derde.