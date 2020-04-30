‘Same sport, different sexuality’: Belgian Cats gaan uit de kleren in campagne tegen homofobie XC

30 april 2020

07u29 0 Meer sport Same sport, different sexuality. Dat is de campagne waarvoor Belgian Cats Ann Wauters, Marjorie Carpréaux en Hanne Mestdagh uit de kleren zijn gegaan. Een initiatief in de strijd tegen homofobie in de sportwereld.

“Iedereen moet zich altijd en overal kunnen voelen wie ze zijn”, schrijft Hanne Mestdagh op Instagram. “Een sportclub moet een plek zijn waar mensen met dezelfde passie samenkomen. Het moet een plek zijn waar je jezelf kunt zijn en waar je geaccepteerd wordt voor wie je bent. Helaas is dat nog steeds een probleem. Daarom steun ik de campagne ‘Same sport, different sexuality’, omdat iedereen zich een deel van het team moet kunnen voelen, ongeacht geslacht, seksualiteit, etniciteit of religie.”

Om die bovenstaande boodschap onder de aandacht te brengen, gingen naast Hanne Mestdagh ook Portugees international Sofia Da Silva en Belgian Cats Ann Wauters en Marjorie Carpréaux (half)naakt op de foto. “Ik had de eer deel uit te maken van het project van Simon (Haerinck, oprichter van ‘Same sport, different sexuality’, red.)”, aldus Da Silva. “Bedankt Hanne Mestdagh en Simon Haerinck voor de invitatie. Het was een dag waarop we ‘vrij’ waren om empathie en acceptatie te creëren. Ik ben ervan overtuigd dat diversiteit in welke vorm dan ook mensen uniek maakt.”

Lees ook:

Geen NBA meer dit jaar? Trumps adviseur vreest seizoen zonder sport in Verenigde Staten

Joël Ekamba als enige Belg in voorlopige lijst voor NBA-draft opgenomen