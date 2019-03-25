“Je bent de beste in al wat je doet”: ex-cheerleader eert haar Rob Gronkowski nadat die afscheid van NFL aankondigt

“Het begon allemaal op twintigjarige leeftijd toen mijn NFL- droom werkelijkheid werd. Nu ik binnen een paar maanden 30 jaar wordt, neem ik één van de belangrijkste beslissingen in mijn leven. Ik stop als American Footballspeler.” Met onder meer deze woorden kondigt Rob Gronkowski zijn afscheid aan als NFL-speler. In 2010 maakte hij de overstap van de College League naar de National Football League en ruilde Gronk de Universiteit van Arizona voor de New England Patriots. Negen jaar lang was hij een vaste pion als tight end en bereikte hij vier Super Bowls, waarvan er drie werden gewonnen. De laatste vorige maand, 3-13 werd het tegen de LA Rams.

Niemand wist toen dat Gronkowski zijn laatste match zou hebben gespeeld, toch liet hij zijn afscheid al licht vermoeden tijdens de kampioenenviering. “Ik ga niet liegen en zeggen dat elke week even vlot verloopt. Er zijn veel hoogtes en laagtes. Je kan serieuze blessures oplopen, want je krijgt veel klappen op de benen en op het hoofd. Dat vreet aan je moreel.”

Hersenschuddingen

Vooral die blessures liggen aan de basis van van zijn beslissing. Gronkowski onderging in zijn carrière meerdere operaties, onder meer aan de rug en de knie. Hij liep ook een aantal hersenschuddingen op. Daardoor speelde hij in de laatste drie seizoenen slechts 31 matchen. Toch verlaat de publiekslieveling het American Football met opgeheven hoofd. “De afgelopen negen jaar heb ik het leven zowel op als naast het veld op een fantastische manier ervaren. Ik wil de hele organisatie van The England Patriots bedanken voor de mensen die ik heb leren kennen, de relaties die ik heb opgebouwd en de kampioenschappen waar ik deel van mocht uitmaken. Door alle kansen die ik kreeg,heb ik de belangrijke waarden van het leven ontdekt die mij altijd zullen bijblijven.”

“Fiere vriendin”

Gronkowski staat niet enkel bekend om zijn sportieve prestaties, maar ook Camille Kostek, zijn vriendin, is geen onbekende. Zij stopte als cheerleader zodat de Amerikaan verder kon spelen. Cheerleaders en spelers mogen namelijk geen liefdesrelatie hebben in de NFL. Kostek reageerde op haar Instagram account op het vertrek van haar vriend, die zoveel meer voor haar betekent. “Je motiveert me elke keer om beter te doen dan ik kan. Je leerde me mijn limieten te overtreffen en dat uitdagingen me sterker maken. Als je het aan mij vraagt, ben jij de beste in wat je doet. Niets is te vergelijken met de opwinding als ik jou zie spelen. Ik hou van jou met heel mijn hart, je brengt mij als ‘fiere vriendin’ naar een hoger niveau. Ik zal je altijd verder blijven steunen in alles wat je doet.”

Ook ploeggenoot Tom Brady reageerde kort, maar emotioneel. De quarterback bediende Gronkowski vaak om touchdowns te kunnen maken. “Ik hou van jou, mijn vriend. Je kon geen beter mens of ploeggenoot voor me zijn.”