“I’m back”: Mike Tyson verspreidt nieuwe verbluffende trainingsvideo GVS/XC

11 mei 2020

21u48 0 Boksen Twijfelt er nog iemand of hij klaar is voor z’n comeback? Mike Tyson heeft er op sociale media nog een angstaanjagende video bijgegooid. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’, 53 intussen, traint als een bezetene om straks enkele kampen voor het goede doel met succes af te ronden. Een exacte datum is nog niet bekend, maar één ding is zeker: he’s back.

“Ik zag een man met dezelfde snelheid en kracht in de ring als een kerel van 22.” Aan het woord: Rafael Cordeiro. De befaamde MMA-trainer was de sparring partner van Tyson in het filmpje dat vorige week al snel viraal ging en neemt ‘Iron Mike’ onder zijn vleugels. Vandaag werd er een nieuwe verbluffende video de wereld ingestuurd.

“I’m back”, klonk het aan het einde van de beelden. Wanneer Tyson zijn terugkeer plant, is nog niet bekend. Wel is het niet om zijn fortuin uit te breiden. Hij wil geld inzamelen voor het goede doel. “Ik wil in conditie raken om drie à vier rondes te vechten voor verschillende goede doelen”, klonk het eerder op Instagram. “Ik wil deelnemen aan een paar exhibitiewedstrijden om geld in te zamelen voor daklozen of drugsverslaafde idioten - mezelf niet inbegrepen.”

De trainingsvideo van vorige week:

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ werd in 1986 op 20-jarige leeftijd de jongste zwaargewichtkampioen ooit, toen hij Trevor Berbick versloeg. Sindsdien was Tyson nooit een onbesproken blad. Behalve de waslijst aan veroordelingen, werd hij ook berucht omwille van zijn beet in het oor van Evander Holyfield, tijdens een kamp in 1997. En dan had hij nog die bizarre voorliefde voor wilde dieren als huisdier.

In juni 2005 stond Tyson voor de laatste maal in de ring. Tegen de Ier Kevin McBride gaf hij na zes rondes op. Het betekende zijn zesde nederlaag in 58 profkampen. Van zijn laatste vier gevechten verloor de Amerikaan er drie. Zijn laatste zege boekte hij in februari 2003 toen hij zijn landgenoot Clifford Etienne na 49 seconden knock-out sloeg. Van zijn 50 overwinningen behaalde Tyson er 44 met KO.

