"90 procent van de docu is bullshit": ex-ploegmaat noemt Michael Jordan een leugenaar en is erg kritisch voor 'The Last Dance'

20 mei 2020

13u07 0 Basketbal Blijkbaar is niet iedereen fan. ‘The Last Dance’, de docuserie over Michael Jordan, is een wereldwijde hit. Maar zijn voormalige Chicago Bulls-ploegmaat Horace Grant is kritisch en noemt ‘MJ’ zelfs een leugenaar. “Op vlak van realiteit is de zogenaamde docu 90 procent bullshit.”



Als meest besproken serie van het moment scheert The Last Dance hoge toppen. De finale werd zondag gelost en amper drie dagen later heeft een van Michael Jordans ex-ploegmaats stevige kritiek geuit op de show. Horace Grant, die samen met Jordan drie NBA-titels won bij de Chicago Bulls, vindt dat ‘MJ’ te positief geportretteerd wordt. “De documentaire is entertaining, dat staat buiten kijf. Maar iedereen die er toen bij was - alle ploegmaats dus - weten dat op vlak van realiteit 90 procent van de serie bullshit is”, vertelt Grant in een interview aan ESPN. “Het was niet echt. Jordan heeft veel zaken gezegd tegen zijn ploegmaats die niet konden. Maar die zijn uit de documentaire - als je het al zo kan noemen - geknipt.”

Uiteraard snap ik dat je je ploeg wilt pushen, maar ploeggenoten ronduit slaan, neen, dat ging te ver Horace Grant

In The Last Dance wordt Michael Jordan, die gezien wordt als de beste NBA-speler aller tijden, afgebeeld als iemand die álles doet om te winnen, ook al kost dat hem soms aan populariteit. Maar, zegt Grant, Jordan ging té ver. Volgens hem maakte ‘MJ’ sommige van zijn teamgenoten belachelijk. “Jordan had het gevoel dat hij iedereen kon domineren. Bij mij pakte dat niet”, aldus Grant. “Wanneer hij fel deed tegen mij, liet ik van me horen. Ik liet me niet doen. Maar zijn gedrag tegenover jongens als Will Perdue, Steve Kerr en de jonge Scott Burrell... Het was hartverscheurend om een leider zo tekeer te zien gaan tegen die jongens. Uiteraard snap ik dat je je ploeg wilt pushen, maar ploeggenoten ronduit slaan, neen, dat ging te ver.” Tussen Jordan en Kerr was er een aanvaring op training, en ook Burrell moest het - verbaal - ontgelden.

Jordan koestert gewoon wrok tegenover mij, man. Dat bewees deze docu ook. Als je iets negatiefs zegt over hem, dan zal hij je afbreken tot er niets meer overblijft van je reputatie Horace Grant

In The Last Dance geeft Jordan aan dat hij denkt dat Grant de hoofdbron was voor het boek ‘The Jordan Rules’, dat best kritisch was voor ‘MJ’ als leider van de Bulls. “Leugens, leugens, en nog eens leugens”, reageert Grant. “Als Jordan een probleem met me heeft, laat ons dat dan als mannen regelen. Laat ons erover praten. Maar hij blijft de leugen verspreiden dat ik de man ben achter de informatie in het boek. Het klopt dat Sam Smith (de auteur, red.) en ik altijd goed bevriend zijn geweest. Dat zijn we nog steeds. Maar ik zou nooit persoonlijke kleedkamerverhalen onthullen. Ik heb nooit begrepen waarom Jordan mij aanwijst als ‘de schuldige’. Hij koestert gewoon wrok tegenover mij, man. Dat bewees deze docu ook. Als je iets negatiefs zegt over Jordan, dan zal hij je afbreken tot er niets meer overblijft van je reputatie.”

Jordan en Grant: ‘t zijn niet de beste vrienden, dat is wel duidelijk. Het is drie jaar geleden dat de twee nog direct contact hebben gehad, geeft Grant aan. “Het ging over golf, denk ik.”

Ook Pippen ontevreden

Scottie Pippen, Chicago Bulls-icoon die zes NBA-titels won, zou naar verluidt ook niet tevreden zijn met hoe hij is geportretteerd in de serie. De reden? Jordan noemde hem “egoïstisch”. Horace Grant knikt: “Nog nooit heb ik iemand zo slecht voorgesteld zien worden in een docuserie. Kijk, als een zogenaamde documentaire over één persoon gaat, heeft die persoon het laatste woord over wat er mag worden uitgezonden. Voor mij is dat géén echte documentaire”, besluit Grant.

