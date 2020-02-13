Lotto-renner Nikolas Maes verliest zoontje net voor geboorte: “Ooit zien we jou hierboven terug” Joeri De Knop

13 februari 2020

14u22 1 Wielrennen Mokerslag voor Nikolas Maes en zijn partner Katrijn Hullaert. Het koppel verloor zijn tweede zoontje Maurice enkele dagen voor de geplande geboorte.

Maes (33), profwielrenner bij Lotto-Soudal, deelde het droevige nieuws met een aangrijpende foto en afscheidsbrief, gericht aan Maurice, op zijn Instagram-pagina. “Als een donderslag bij heldere hemel kregen we te horen dat jouw hartje plots gestopt was met kloppen”, schrijven Nikolas en Katrijn. “Onze wereld stond stil en tot op heden lijkt het nog steeds zo onwerkelijk. (…) We beloven je dat we héél veel over jou gaan vertellen aan jouw broertje Médard, dat je voor altijd dicht bij ons en in onze gedachten zal zijn en dat we jou overal mee naartoe nemen. We zien je zo graag. (…) Ooit zien we jou hierboven terug. Dikke zoen. Papa, mama en trotse broer Médard”, besluiten ze.

Maes maakt normaal gezien volgende week woensdag zijn seizoensdebuut in de Ronde van de Algarve. Hij is ook voorzien voor het Vlaamse openingsweekend.

De aangrijpende afscheidsbrief:

Lieve Maurice,

We keken zo hard uit naar jouw komst en hadden zoveel plannen met ons viertjes.

Enkele dagen voor jouw geplande geboorte, kregen we als een donderslag bij heldere hemel te horen dat jouw hartje plots gestopt was met kloppen.

Onze wereld stond stil en tot op heden lijkt het nog steeds zo onwerkelijk.

Nooit gedacht dat onze eerste foto samen, meteen ook één van de laatste zou zijn.

We zijn super trots op jou kleine man en hopen dat je de warmte en pure liefde die we voor jou koesteren, hebt kunnen voelen tijdens de momenten die we samen konden doorbrengen.

We beloven je dat we héél veel over jou gaan vertellen aan jouw broertje Médard, dat je voor altijd dicht bij ons en in onze gedachten zal zijn en dat we jou overal mee naartoe nemen.

We zien je zo graag.

Voor altijd in ons en voor altijd ons 2de zoontje.

Ooit zien we jou hierboven terug.

Dikke zoen,

Papa, mama en trotse broer Médard