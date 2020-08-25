Linksachter Zinchenko doet aan damage control nadat zijn vrouw spijkerhard uithaalt naar Guardiola en diens tactiek YP

25 augustus 2020

11u00 0 De uitschakeling in de Champions League zindert nog na bij Manchester City - niet in het minst bij het gezin Zinchenko. Vlada Sedan, journaliste en de kersverse vrouw van de Oekraïense linksachter van 23, hekelde na afloop openlijk de tactiek van de Spaanse coach van City. Zinchenko probeert nu in een statement een en ander recht te zetten.

Terug naar de kwartfinale van de Champions League, waarin Manchester City verrassend met 3-1 verloor van Lyon. Heel wat waarnemers schoven de schuld in de schoenen van coach Pep Guardiola, die zijn aanpak te fel had aangepast voor het treffen met Jason Denayer & co. En ook Vlada Sedan liet zich niet onbetuigd. “De uitschakeling is - en dat is nog zacht uitgedrukt - compleet de fout van Guardiola. Het is verkeerd om op zo’n cruciaal moment uit te pakken met zo’n experimentele tactiek. Ineens starten met drie centrale verdedigers… Ik heb er geen woorden voor. Als je kijkt naar de ploeg van Manchester City: wat een bank. Er zijn maar weinig ploegen in de wereld die over zo’n arsenaal aan invallers beschikken”, klonk het in een video.

Wat die woordenstroom ook wel voor een stuk zal gevoed hebben: Oleksandr Zinchenko, sinds gisteren officieel haar echtgenoot, bleef toen - voor de zoveelste keer - 90 minuten aan de bank gekluisterd. De Oekraïense linksachter komt ook aan bod in de bewuste video en volgens Britse media zou hij amper tegengas hebben gegeven bij de analyse van zijn vrouw. Waarop hij zich dus genoodzaakt zag om een statement de wereld in te sturen waarin hij een en ander uitklaarde.

“Om te beginnen heb ik helemaal niks slechts gezegd over onze tactiek, dus interpreteer mijn woorden niet verkeerd. Ik legde alleen maar uit dat we als spelers begrijpen welk effect de tactiek op een wedstrijd heeft en dat we ons met onze ervaring moeten kunnen aanpassen aan welke tactische richtlijnen dan ook. Dat betekent niet dat de manager, door iets anders te proberen, in de fout is gegaan voor de wedstrijd tegen Lyon. Als je mijn interviews uit het verleden erbij neemt en hoort hoe ik over de manager praat, dan weet je hoe ik over hem denk: hij is de beste.”

Ze gaf haar mening, net zoals al onze fans dat doen. Want ze wilde niet liever dan dat we ons zouden plaatsen voor de halve finale. We begrijpen nu volledig dat ze die mening niet op deze manier moet ventileren Zinchenko over de uitspraken van zijn vrouw

Waarna de ploegmaat van Kevin De Bruyne ook nog tracht de woorden van zijn vrouw te nuanceren. “Ze mag dan wel journaliste zijn, ze is ook een fan. Het hele seizoen was ze erbij, zowel thuis als op verplaatsing. In de video zie je haar emoties kort na de wedstrijd. Ze gaf haar mening, net zoals al onze fans doen. Want ze wilde niet liever dan dat we ons zouden plaatsen voor de halve finale. We begrijpen nu volledig dat ze die mening niet moet ventileren via sociale media, want ze is mijn vrouw. Maar ze wilde als journaliste enkel haar opinie vormen over de trainer. Ze sprak gewoon als een teleurgestelde fan”, besloot de 23-jarige Zinchenko het rondje damage control.

De bewuste video:

Ook Gilles De Bilde en Stephan Keygnaert, onze bankzitters in Lissabon, hadden het al over Guardiola:



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.