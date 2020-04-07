Kim Clijsters smasht alle Belgische sporters onderuit op social media
De Kimback is - om gekende coronaredenen - inmiddels onderbroken en met enige tijd uitgesteld. De weg naar de top oogt nog lang voor de Limburgse. Toch staat ze ergens anders al op nummer één. Met 847.996 volgers op social media is de tennisster uit Bree de populairste sporter- en gelijk ook vrouwelijke sportster - van het land. Na vier grandslamtitels en een tenniscarrière van vijftien jaar die ze reeds achter de boeg heeft, kan ze genieten van een enorme achterban. Dat is duidelijk merkbaar op Instagram, Facebook en in groten getale op Twitter. Kan Clijsters binnenkort met haar tweede comeback de kaap van een miljoen volgers bereiken?
De voormalige nummer één van de wereld postte een week geleden een foto op Twitter van haar gezin. De hele kroost vormt hartjes met hun handen om het verplegend personeel te bedanken voor de zorg en het geleverde werk in coronatijden.
We are grateful that we can be together as a family. We have great admiration for everyone on the frontline – the doctors, nurses, medical staff – who are working so hard. From our family - thank you for everything🙏 💙#ThanksHealthHeroes #StayHome #allemaalsamen #blijfinuwkot pic.twitter.com/XHReWpcXjS link
De meest aanbeden mannelijke Belgische sportfiguur op social media is Rode Duivel Eden Hazard. Los van het voetbal gaat die titel naar een andere vertrouwde naam in de sportwereld: Philippe Gilbert. De wielrenner is met 695.658 volgers ook meteen de populairste Belg op de fiets. Hij laat andere toppers als Wout Van Aert (433.633 volgers) en Remco Evenepoel (344.676 volgers) achter zich. Beide heren zitten namelijk nog in de lente van hun wielercarrière, terwijl ‘gouwe ouwe’ Gilbert met zijn 37 jaar in de herfst van de zijne zit. Belgisch kampioen op de weg Tim Merlier telt ‘slechts’ 25.722 volgers.
De renner van Lotto Soudal houdt - ondanks de coronasituatie - zijn conditie op peil door te blijven koersen, zo is te zien op Instagram. Niet buiten, wel binnen voor het scherm. En zoals het hoort: met de zonnebril in het haar.
Het denkbeeldige podium wordt vervolledigd door Formule E-rijder Stoffel Vandoorne. De voormalige Formule 1-piloot is opvallend populair op Instagram. Met in totaal 621.316 volgers op alle drie de platformen, doet hij beter dan die andere Belg op vier wielen Thierry Neuville. De rallyrijder kan rekenen op een achterban van 576.117 volgers. En of de autosport populair is.
Geen Formule E-wedstrijden op het programma, maar dat weerhoudt Vandoorne niet om tóch te racen, zij het op een spelconsole. De Mercedes-rijder gaat online de strijd aan met andere gamers en E-sporters in de hoop als eerste de virtuele finishlijn te passeren.
Andere opvallende cijfers zijn die van Nina Derwael en Emma Meesseman. Ze kunnen beiden op jonge leeftijd reeds straffe prestaties voorleggen. Twee wereld- en Europese titels op de brug met ongelijke leggers blinken op het palmares van Derwael. De Limburgse ruilde twee weken geleden de turnzaal - noodgedwongen - in voor een ontspannen wandeling in de buitenlucht, zo bleek op Instagram.
Meesseman werd dan weer als eerste Europese vrouw benoemd tot Finals MVP in de WNBA, de bekendste basketbalcompetitie in Amerika. De finale ervan wist ze afgelopen jaar met haar team de Washington Mystics te winnen. Ondanks die schitterende resultaten doen beide dames het met respectievelijk 46.412 en 43.315 volgers iets minder goed op social media. Een verklaring hiervoor is dat zowel het turnen, als het vrouwenbasketbal in zijn geheel minder populaire sporten zijn.
Hockeyers Thomas Briels (29.703 volgers) en Arthur Van Doren (23.615 volgers), sterkhouders van de Red Lions, vinden we onderaan het lijstje terug. De spreekwoordelijke hekkensluiters zijn Dirk Van Tichelt en Delfine Persoon. De wereldkampioene boksen bij de lichtgewichten moet het stellen met 4.200 social media-fans. De beer van Brecht kan rekenen op 8.377 volgers. De wereldkampioene boksen bij de lichtgewichten moet het stellen met 4.200 social media-fans - haar 5.000 vrienden/volgers op haar privé Facebookpagina zijn daar niet bijgeteld. Een maand geleden postte ze nog een foto op haar Instagram naar aanleiding van haar kwalificatietoernooi in Londen.
Een overzicht van het totaal aantal volgers op Facebook, Instagram en Twitter van onze Belgische sporters:
1.Kim Clijsters (Tennis) - 847.996 volgers
2. Phillipe Gilbert (Wielrennen) - 695.658 volgers
3. Stoffel Vandoorne (Formule-E) - 621.316 volgers
4. Thierry Neuville (Rally) - 576.117 volgers
5. David Goffin (Tennis) - 505.418 volgers
6. Greg Van Avermaet (Wielrennen) - 450.444 volgers
7. Wout Van Aert (Veldrijden en wielrennen) - 433.633 volgers
8. Remco Evenepoel (Wielrennen) - 344.676 volgers
9. Nafi Thiam (Atletiek) - 215.953 volgers
10. Thomas Pieters (Golf) - 148.679 volgers
11. Elise Mertens (Tennis) - 81.435 volgers
12. Tessa Wullaert (Voetbal) - 66.344 volgers
13. Bart Swings (Schaatsen) - 57.702 volgers
14. Sanne Cant (Veldrijden) - 54.177 volgers
15. Seppe Smits (Snowboarden) - 52.420 volgers
16. Toon Aerts (Veldrijden) - 49.000 volgers
17. Eli Iserbyt (Veldrijden) - 47.235 volgers
18. Nina Derwael (Turnen) - 46.412 volgers
29. Emma Meesseman (Basketbal) - 43.315 volgers
20. Jolien D’Hoore (Wielrennen) - 39.585 volgers
21. Pieter Timmers (Zwemmen) - 31.438 volgers
22. Thomas Briels (Hockey) - 29.703 volgers
23. Tim Merlier (Veldrijden en wielrennen) - 25.722 volgers
24. Arthur Van Doren (Hockey) - 23.615 volgers
25. Koen Naert (Marathon) - 21.632 volgers
26.Kevin Borlée (Atletiek) - 20.500 volgers
27. Ann Wauters (Basketbal) - 13.615 volgers
28. Jonathan Borlée (Atletiek) - 12.600 volgers
29. Dirk Van Tichelt (Judo) - 8.365 volgers
30. Delfine Persoon (Boksen) - 3.279 volgers
