Kevin De Bruyne en Michèle verwelkomen tweede kindje TDS

31 oktober 2018

15u39

Bron: Instagram 0 Heugelijk nieuws ten huize De Bruyne! Rode Duivel Kevin is voor de tweede keer vader geworden. Zijn vrouw Michèle Lacroix beviel van een zoontje die de naam Rome kreeg. “We houden nu al enorm van jou”, klinkt het.

De voetballer en zijn vrouw Michèle maakten het nieuws van de geboorte zelf bekend via Instagram. “Het nieuwste lid van onze familie is er. We houden nu al enorm van jou, kleine Rome”, schrijft Kevin bij een eerste foto van hun oogappel. De Bruyne en Lacroix hebben samen al een tweejarig zoontje: Mason Milian De Bruyne.