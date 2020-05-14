Hamilton lost Beckham af als rijkste Britse sporter, Kevin De Bruyne vierde op Young List YP

14 mei 2020

20u00

Bron: Belga 1 Sport Zesvoudig wereldkampioen Formule 1 Lewis Hamilton mag zich voortaan de rijkste Britse sportman in de geschiedenis noemen. Dat blijkt uit een jaarlijkse lijst die de Sunday Times donderdag publiceerde. Het fortuin van de 35-jarige Engelsman wordt op 253 miljoen euro geschat, dat is 42 miljoen meer dan vorig jaar.

Samen met zijn vrouw Victoria bezat Beckham 226 miljoen euro toen hij in 2013 zijn carrière afsloot.

In de lijst met de rijkste duizend Britten en inwoners van Groot-Brittannië staat nog slechts één andere sportman. Dat is de Noord-Ierse golfer Rory McIlroy, die 192 miljoen euro vergaarde.



The Sunday Times maakt ook een lijst op met de rijkste sporters (Britten en buitenlanders in Britse loondienst) tot 30 jaar. De ‘Young Sports Rich List’ wordt - voor het laatst, want volgend jaar is hij 31 - aangevoerd door Gareth Bale. Met 129 miljoen euro doet de Welshe spits van Real Madrid beter dan bokser Anthony Joshua (121 miljoen) en Manchester United-middenvelder Paul Pogba (56,5 miljoen). De vierde plaats wordt gedeeld door Manchester United-doelman David De Gea en Manchester City-middenvelder Kevin De Bruyne. De 28-jarige Rode Duivel verdiende afgelopen jaar 10,2 miljoen euro en bracht zijn totaal daarmee op 38,5 miljoen euro.