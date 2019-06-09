Vettel ziet zege in Montreal door de neus geboord door tijdstraf van 5 seconden

Door een controversiële tijdstraf van vijf seconden ziet Sebastian Vettel, die Lewis Hamilton in Montreal nipt afhield om de race te winnen, de zege door de neus gebeurd.  Opnieuw een zege voor Mercedes dus. (dadelijk meer)

