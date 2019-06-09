Vettel ziet zege in Montreal door de neus geboord door tijdstraf van 5 seconden
Door een controversiële tijdstraf van vijf seconden ziet Sebastian Vettel, die Lewis Hamilton in Montreal nipt afhield om de race te winnen, de zege door de neus gebeurd. Opnieuw een zege voor Mercedes dus. (dadelijk meer)
Che doveva fare #Vettel ? Mah decisione assurda !!!!!! #CanadianGrandPrix pic.twitter.com/Yqp65wXe2F link
Sebastian Vettel on the team radio: Where the hell I was supposed to go?They are stealing the race from us!#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #Seb5 #F1 link
That’s ridiculous 5 seconds penalty,Seb did well not to hit the https://t.co/f2onSfj4Bl GRIP ON GRASS ! link
No room on track there.Great driving from Lewis.
Reacties