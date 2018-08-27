Sympathie voor Vandoorne, maar grote baas van McLaren krijgt er van langs op sociale media: "De Trump in de Formule 1, stuur die dwaas weg"

    • LPB
Zak Brown, CEO van McLaren.
Getty Images Zak Brown, CEO van McLaren.
Formule 1 Het rampweekend van Stoffel Vandoorne bleef ook op sociale media niet onbesproken. De coureur van McLaren mag op de sympathie van veel F1-fans blijven rekenen. Het is vooral Zak Brown, CEO bij het Britse team én afwezig dit weekend in Spa-Francorchamps, die onder uit de... zak krijgt. "De Trump in de Formule 1, stuur die dwaas weg", luidt het bij de ene. "Bazen van McLaren, jullie moesten beschaamd zijn om één van de beste F1-teams aller tijden naar de ondergang te leiden", klinkt het bij een ander. Een bloemlezing.
Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen