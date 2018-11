Potje van Max Verstappen kookt over nadat oerdomme actie van collega hem zege kost

Happy to finish 2nd, but we should have won today. The car was brilliant and @redbullracing came with a great strategy. Our race pace was better than expected and we did everything well today. Thanks to all fans for voting me Driver of the Day again 🙌🏻 #KeepPushing #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/dXmUbf9yXf

Max Verstappen(@ Max33Verstappen)